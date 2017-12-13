‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Talks Strained Relationship With Javi Marroquin: ‘Things Have Changed So Much’

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry opened up about her strained relationship with ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. The couple, who divorced earlier this year, haS been on an emotional roller coaster when it comes to their relationship and their ability to co-parent their son, Lincoln. Now, Lowry admits that things have changed significantly for her and her baby daddy.

According to a Dec. 12 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Kailyn Lowry said that she and Javi Marroquin had worked hard to get to a “really good place,” and in the fall, they were doing well in all aspects of their relationship. However, the Teen Mom 2 star says that that has unfortunately changed, and it is impacting the pair’s ability to co-parent Lincoln.

“Javi and I got to a really good place by early Fall and it’s unfortunate that things have changed so much to the degree that it’s affecting our ability to co-parent.”

Teen Mom 2 fans believe that the majority of the trouble between Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin started when Javi began dating Kailyn’s MTV co-star, Briana DeJesus. Javi and Briana had been friends for many years and took their friendship to the next level in the months following his divorce with Kailyn. However, Lowry is determined not to let her relationship woes with Marroquin get her down.

The MTV reality TV star says that she won’t let her personal problems stop her from what she wants to do in her life. She’s promised to keep looking ahead and working on her career, which includes writing new books. The Teen Mom says that she has some new books in the works, and she is “anxious” for them to be released.

“I’m not going to let this stop me. I’ll continue to be respectful to the father of my child and keep working at my career, and that includes my writing. Writing has been keeping me busy and focused and I’m anxious to get these upcoming books out.”

Kailyn and Javi were supposed to release a joint book together, titled He Said, She Said, but their current relationship issues have stopped them from doing so. Lowry says that due to their strained relationship, and the fact that it could make any significant others “uncomfortable,” she decided to put the brakes on the book.

“I wanted to keep our coparenting relationship intact and didn’t want to make any significant others uncomfortable. We would have had to spend time together for promos and book tour, but we are not in a place to do that right now.”

Meanwhile, Javi Marroquin has been deployed by the Air Force yet again, and he is currently getting his affairs in order and preparing to ship out for work. He’ll be spending his remaining days before leaving with his son, Lincoln, and his girlfriend, Briana DeJesus. Teen Mom 2 fans will likely see how his deployment plays out on the MTV reality series in the future.