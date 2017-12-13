Donald, Melania, And Ivanka Trump’s Discombobulated Voting Forms Revealed

Four members of the Donald Trump family, including Trump himself, had a bit of a set back when it came to filling out their absentee voting forms. Three of their voting forms were filled out incorrectly, and one of them did not send in a ballot at all in the New York City mayoral elections back in November. This left some of the Trump family’s votes ineligible in the New York City election, which is where their home is located when they are not in the nation’s capital.

Melania and Donald Trump applied for the absentee voting forms for the mayoral election. Donald Trump listed the wrong birthdate on his form. He was born on June 14, 1946, but his voting form was filled in with a birthday a month off from that date. Instead of June, the month of July was entered.

According to The Independent, the Board of Elections didn’t notice this mistake, but it was a reporter from the online news site, the Daily Mail, that pointed out the wrong date of birth for the President. While the birth date is wrong, it is not clear if this will affect the vote cast by Trump. If his vote is found ineligible, he will join his wife, Melania, and his daughter, Ivanka, whose votes were not counted due to mistakes.

Melania’s absentee form was filled out correctly, but she made the mistake of not signing the space on the envelope that is used to mail the ballot in for it to be tallied. Without that signature, Melania’s vote was not valid and therefore tossed out, according to NBC News. This was confirmed by the New York City Board of Elections spokesperson, Valerie Vasquez.

Another Trump family member, Ivanka Trump, mailed her vote in on election day. She missed the deadline for the vote to be valid by one day, which is also information released by New York City’s Board of Elections. Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner, didn’t mail his absentee form back at all. Needless to say, that means he didn’t vote in the election.

Evan Vucci / AP Images

All four Trump family members are transplanted to Washington D.C. due to Trump’s presidency, but they are all New Yorkers when it comes to calling somewhere home. Jared Kushner had already made headlines earlier this year regarding his vote in New York. It was another reporter, but this time from the site, Wired, that discovered he was registered as a “woman” with the Board of Elections in that state.

The Board of Elections revealed that the mistake was on their part. He was mistakenly listed as a woman, but his voter registration has since been changed to “male.”

The White House Press Secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, previously confirmed that both Donald and Melania Trump had cast their votes for the New York City election for mayor, but she didn’t reveal who got their vote.