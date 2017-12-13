John Stamos To Be A First-Time Dad At Age 54, Fans And His ‘Fuller House’ Family React To The Big News

John Stamos is ready for his own Full House. The 54-year-old actor, who currently stars on the Netflix spin-off sitcom Fuller House, is expecting his first baby with fiancée Caitlin McHugh. Stamos told People Now that he and McHugh “talked about” having a baby in the past (because he’s “old,” his 31-year-old fiancée joked) and then “the pregnancy happened.”

“Then I said, I better have a ring on her finger because it’s the right thing to do, and I wanted to marry her anyway,” Stamos revealed. “So I called her parents to ask, and it was like, ‘You better!'” Stamos and McHugh got enaged at Disneyland in October.

While they talked about having a baby ahead of time, Caitlin McHugh revealed that the look on John’s face when she told him she was pregnant was “priceless.”

“It was the look of a man who has wanted a family of his own but wasn’t sure it was going to happen for him,” the mom-to-be said.

Indeed, Stamos admitted that he “always wanted to be a dad,” but that he felt that at age 54, “that ship has sailed.” Still, less than one month ago, John Stamos teased that it would be tragic if he didn’t have children with Caitlin McHugh.

“I hope [to have kids],” John told Entertainment Tonight in November.

“That’s always been my plan. It’s just taken me a lot longer than I anticipated. It would be a tragedy if I didn’t have children and I finally found the right woman — the perfect woman.”

Stamos’ biggest regret? The actor revealed that he wishes his own parents were still alive so they could see his journey into fatherhood. John said he had the “best father in the world.” John’s dad, William Stamos, died in 2001 and his mom, Loretta Phillips, passed away in 2014.

While this will be John Stamos’ first child, the actor has a little bit of experience on the dad front. On Full House, John played Uncle Jesse, a character who helped raise his three young nieces and went on to have twin sons of his own. More recently, Stamos played a dad and a grandfather on Fox’s short-lived comedy, Grandfathered. For his real-life role, John Stamos predicts he will be a “fun” dad, especially since he’s done “every shtick you can do with a baby on TV … all the bits and jokes and diaper gags.”

You can see John Stamos delivering his emotional baby announcement below.

Of course, it’s no surprise that John Stamos’ fans are overjoyed to hear about the big baby news—and so is the actor’s Fuller House family. After John Stamos announced that he was going to be a first-time father, several fans and friends took to social media to wish him the best, including Soni Nicole Bringas, who plays Kimmy Gibbler’s daughter, Ramona, on Fuller House. Other fans couldn’t believe that Uncle Jesse was finally going to be a dad in real life, with at least one superfan in denial over the fact that John didn’t end up with his Full House wife, Lori Loughlin, in real life.

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh have not yet revealed the due date or the sex of their baby, saying they want to keep it a surprise, but Stamos joked he is sure the baby will look like Don Rickles.

You can see John Stamos playing a dad on a classic episode of Full House below.