Want To Travel To Ach-To, As Seen On ‘The Last Jedi’? Brendan Tours Will Show You How!

With The Last Jedi set to take over in theaters across the globe on Friday — and some of the biggest promotion in the franchise to date — Brendan Tours is getting in on the action by offering their most interesting package to date: the so-called “Isle Awakens” package.

When fans first saw Luke Skywalker (played by Mark Hamill) for the first time in nearly 40 years in The Force Awakens, they immediately marveled at the beauty of the planet of Ach-To, which — according to the storyline that will be explored in The Last Jedi — is the site of the first-ever Jedi Temple.

In reality, Skellig Michael — also known as Skellig Mhor, or “Great Skellig” — is one of the two Skellig islands off of the coast of Ireland. It was the home of a Gaelic Christian monastery, which was founded sometime in the 6th century CE, and remained active until the 12th century CE, when it was abandoned. (This Gaelic Christian monastery was used by The Last Jedi filmmakers to represent the Jedi Temple.)

Brendan Tours’ “The Isle Awakens” package takes you on a pilgrimage of sorts to the famed island, but it also provides fans with a full history and appreciation of Irish history and culture. In addition to seeing Skelling Michael, travelers will also get a chance to see Malin Head — the northernmost point of Ireland — which is where some scenes from The Force Awakens were filmed (specifically scenes featuring Maz Kanata’s (Lupita Nyong’o) cantina).

Other stops on the tour feature some of the most beautiful — and historic — cities in Ireland, including Belfast, which is the capital of Northern Ireland. The Dingle Peninsula, which is where scenes featuring Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) murdering the new Jedi Order in The Force Awakens were filmed, is also featured heavily on this tour.

The package, which doesn’t include flights (though a $200 credit is issued per couple if the trip is booked before January 11, 2018), features all hotel stays, a rental car, and a full breakfast on each day. There is time throughout the eleven-day excursion that you can take for yourself, but there are also hop-on-hop-off bus options as well.

The Last Jedi will open in theaters nationwide this Friday. For more information about “The Isle Awakens” tour, visit the Brendan Tours website.