Premier League 2017-2018: Manchester United Vs. Bournemouth, Start Time, Live Stream, Preview, & Odds

Powerhouse squad Manchester United (11-2-3, 35 points) and A.F.C. Bournemouth (4-4-8, 16 points) are set to face each other in a 2017-2018 Premier League match on Wednesday at Old Trafford.

Start Time And Streaming Info

The game starts at 3 p.m. ET. It can be viewed live online via FuboTV.

Manchester United

Jose Mourinho and the Red Devils are eager to bounce back from the humiliating 1-2 defeat they suffered at the hands of cross-city rivals Manchester City on Sunday at their home stadium of Old Trafford.

City midfielder David Silva netted the game’s opening goal in the 43rd minute after sinking a six-yard shot off a Romelu Lukaku error.

United was able to tie the score during the first half injury time with a superb goal by Marcus Rashford going one-one-one against City goalkeeper Ederson.

However, Mourinho’s men conceded the winning goal to the Citizens via another corner kick. This time, it was defender Nicolas Otamendi after yet another Lukaku mistake.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is expected to start this game in place of Lukaku. Paul Pogba is set to miss the match because of a three-game suspension, leaving him on the sidelines together with team captain Michael Carrick and Eric Bailly.

Marcos Rojo and Marouane Fellaini are both doubtful to suit up because of minor injuries, SkySports reported.

Anthony Martial (right) and Kyle Walker battle for the ball in the match between Manchester United and Manchester City on Sunday. Michael Regan / Getty Images

Bournemouth

The Cherries are presently struggling to find a win as they had been winless in their last four outings. Their most recent match ended in a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace on the road at the Selhurst Park last Saturday.

English striker Jermain Defoe scored a double for head coach Eddie Howe during the match to help Bournemouth escape with a point in the overall standings.

Bournemouth will welcome back Adam Smith after a one-game ban, while Harry Arter could find Howe’s favor this time after being unused in the game versus Palace.

Tyrone Mings (back), Adam Federici (knee), and Brad Smith (hip) are all sidelined because of injuries.

Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe. Michael Steele / Getty Images

Predicted Lineup

Here is the potential starting XI for both sides via Goal:

Manchester United starting lineup (4-3-3 formation): De Gea; Lindelof, Smalling, Young, Valencia; Matic, Lingard, Mata; Rashford, Martial, Ibrahimovic.

Bournemouth starting lineup (4-4-2 formation): Begovic; Francis, S. Cook, Ake, Daniels; Fraser, Surman, L. Cook, Stanislas; King, Defoe.

Odds

Here are the odds, per Metro.

Manchester United – 1/4

Bournemouth – 14/1

Draw – 11/2