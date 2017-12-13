Anderson Cooper is known for “keeping them honest,” but some are suggesting the CNN anchor wasn’t taking his own advice when he denied calling Donald Trump a “pathetic loser” for endorsing Roy Moore in the Alabama special Senate election and claimed his Twitter account was hacked.

Anderson Cooper is on the hot seat and is doing damage control in the wake of a stunning tweet that was posted to his account early Wednesday, hours after Republican, Roy Moore, suffered a stunning defeat from his Democratic competitor, Doug Jones, according to a report by the Hill.

Donald Trump took to Twitter in the early morning hours and commented on Moore’s loss. The president said the former Alabama chief justice put up a valiant effort in the special election, but the “deck was stacked against him.”

“The reason I originally endorsed Luther Strange (and his numbers went up mightily), is that I said Roy Moore will not be able to win the General Election. I was right! Roy worked hard but the deck was stacked against him!” President Trump tweeted. While many others on Twitter expressed their opinions about Trump’s remarks, Anderson Cooper received more attention when he allegedly weighed in on Moore’s surprising loss.

“Oh Really? You endorsed him you tool! Pathetic loser,” Anderson Cooper allegedly said on Twitter. However, moments later, CNN denied that Cooper was responsible for the anti-Trump tweet. Apparently, someone hacked into Cooper’s account and posted the spiteful tweet. Cooper followed up a short time later and echoed CNN’s statement, saying he “just woke up to find out someone gained access” to his Twitter account.

Here's The Anderson Cooper Anti-Trump Tweet That Has CNN Saying He Was Hacked https://t.co/OVjNoDbtMU — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) December 13, 2017

“I have not sent a tweet in days or replied to any tweets. We are looking into how this happened.”

Still, not everyone was convinced that Cooper wasn’t behind the “pathetic loser” tweet and his account was hacked.

Anderson Cooper: If someone hacked your account, the message would have read: Trump is a winner. ✔️ — thebradfordfile (@thebradfordfile) December 13, 2017

Can I use this excuse too for all future drunk tweets? ???? https://t.co/qs4Ky0t7zS — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) December 13, 2017

He’s a lying liberal. Nothing was hacked. Just another way to try and save their sorry news channel #FakeNewsMedia #FakeNewsCNN — Alex (@StirDaPotAl) December 13, 2017

You're a liar, Coop. No one hacked you. This is exactly how you feel about Trump. You should resign. — Amy???? (@VivaLaBanned) December 13, 2017

You were not hacked you hack…. — Ulysses (@Just_a_Texan) December 13, 2017

You expect us to believe that someone hacked Anderson Cooper's account just to call out the president for being a tool? Nice try. — Derrick Robinson (@oddlyskeptical) December 13, 2017

The Washington Post called Moore’s loss “a lousy night for Republicans and a resounding defeat for Trump.” Jones’ narrow victory by 1.5 percent marks the first time in 20 years that Alabama voters sent a Democratic senator to Washington.

Moore was “handpicked” by former Trump staffer and Breitbart News boss, Steve Bannon, to make a Senate bid after former Alabama senator Jeff Sessions vacated the seat to serve as Trump’s attorney general. The president won the state by 28 percentage points in his landslide defeat of Democratic contender, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Moore was expected to capitalize on Trump’s endorsement and the RNC’s re-infusion of campaign funds in the days leading up to the election. Moore’s loss comes on the heels of allegations that he pursued relationships with teen girls when he was an adult in his 30s.

Long before news spread that Anderson Cooper’s Twitter account was hacked, Trump accused CNN of airing “fake news” since the former reality TV star launched his bid for the White House. Some suggest the timing of the “hacking” incident is suspect.