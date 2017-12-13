Is ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Starving Herself To Stay Skinny?

Is Stassi Schroeder so desperate to stay thin that she’s actually starving herself and living off just one meal per day?

According to a new interview, the Vanderpump Rules star has taken on a very unhealthy set of eating habits. However, her comments may not have been meant to be taken seriously.

“I stay thin by trying to starve myself for the most part if I’m being honest,” Stassi Schroeder explained to the Daily Mail Australia on December 11. “It’s like one meal a day.”

Stassi Schroeder said that while she doesn’t eat a whole lot while she’s at home in Los Angeles, she eats all three meals when she goes out of town on vacation or on work trips.

Understandably, many were concerned by the Vanderpump Rules star’s statements and flooded her with comments online about her behavior. Shortly thereafter, Stassi Schroeder appeared on Twitter where she appeared to confirm that her comments should not have been taken to heart and noted her statements as sarcasm.

“Mmm. There was an element of sarcasm while I was doing that interview,” Stassi Schroeder said on Twitter.

Stassi Schroeder also told the outlet that she was lazy, suggesting that the doesn’t have the energy to work out. However, she didn’t clarify those comments on Twitter, nor did she say specifically that the statements about her meals were untrue.

In other Stassi Schroeder news, the reality star recently revealed she was back in touch with her former boyfriend, Patrick Meagher, after splitting over the summer following four years of on and off dating.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine earlier this week, Stassi Schroeder confirmed she and Patrick Meagher were back in touch but made it clear that they had not reconciled their romance. As she explained to the outlet, they have tried several times and now know that a romance isn’t supposed to be happening between them.

As for other potential suitors, Stassi Schroeder does not appear to be involved in a serious relationship with anyone at this time.

To see more of Stassi Schroeder and her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Scheana Marie, Tom Sandoval, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Kristen Doute, and Ariana Madix, don’t miss new episodes of the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.