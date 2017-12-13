SAGSoWhite? Only 6 Out Of 51 SAG Awards 2018 Nominees Are Black

Fresh off the unfolding controversy surrounding the lack of diversity in the Golden Globes 2018 nominations, SAG Awards rolled out its own nominations on Wednesday morning.

As the cloud of outrage from diversity advocates has just started to rain on Hollywood in the aftermath of the Golden Globes nominating only a handful of women and black nominees, there is something hanging in the air following the SAG Awards 2018 nominations announcement: Is #SAGSoWhite, too?

Since the Screen Actor Guild serves as the strongest predictive power compared to other awards ceremonies ahead of the Oscars, as most nominees and winners usually overlap between the Oscars and the SAG Awards, how many women and black nominees have been announced?

Out of five female actors in a leading role, zero black actresses were nominated. By contrast, two out of five male actors in a leading role received a nod this year (Daniel Kaluuya for Get Out and Denzel Washington for Roman J. Israel, Esq.)

In the Golden Globes 2018 nominations, zero female actors received nods in the Best Actress in a Drama Motion Picture category, and only Denzel Washington was nominated in the respective male category.

However, Daniel Kaluuya earned a nomination in the Globes’ Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy category. Black women were snubbed in the Best Female Actor in a Musical or Comedy category.

SAG Awards 2018 nominations are dominated by white actors and actresses. Christopher Polk / Getty Images for TNT

The SAG Awards are also likely to spark backlash for not nominating a single black actor in the supporting role category. It did, however, nominate a black actress (Mary J. Blige for Mudbound) and an actress of Vietnamese origin (Hong Chau, Downsizing) for Best Supporting Actress.

In the Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series category, only one black actor earned a nod (Sterling K. Brown for This Is Us). The SAG Awards, however, failed to nominate a single black actress in the Best Female Actor in a Drama Series category.

Out of six nominees for Best Actor in a Comedy series, only black-ish’s Anthony Anderson was nominated. Uzo Aduba was the only black actress to earn SAG Awards recognition for her performance in the comedy series Orange is the New Black.

Not a single black actor or actress received nods form the SAG Awards in the Best Actor and Actress in a Miniseries or Television Movie, respectively.

The SAG Awards 2018 nominations will most likely draw ire from diversity advocates, as out of all 51 nominations in the acting categories, only six black male and female actors earned a nod.