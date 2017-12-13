‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Nelle Loses Her Baby, To Take Away Maxie And Nathan’s?

Nelle’s pregnancy has worked in her favor, as she is able to keep Michael for herself. However, General Hospital spoilers tease that she might lose her baby, but she will steal Maxie and Nathan’s baby instead.

Michael (Chad Duell) wanted to break up with Nelle (Chloe Lanier) because of her evil deeds. But Nelle does not give up that easily, and she uses her pregnancy to make Michael stay. Michael is contemplating his future, considering the baby is on the way. He is ready to give the baby the love it needs, but he does not like the circumstance with Nelle. When they meet this week, Nelle would threaten Michael to cooperate. Otherwise, he will not like what’s going to happen if he does not give in to her demands.

Nonetheless, spoilers for General Hospital suggest that Michael would make a truce with Nelle. He would make a plea that all the tensions are not helping them in any way. Nelle would not have a problem with that as long as she can make Michael do what she wants, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry.

Nelle will not stop with just wanting to win Michael back. Instead, she will feel like she would get whatever she desires now using her baby as a golden ticket. However, things will not go well, and her plans are bound for failure. General Hospital spoilers tease that Nelle will have a miscarriage. It will be a snag for her plans, but it won’t stop her. Out of desperation, she might steal the baby of another expectant couple, Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and Nathan (Ryan Paevey).

Will Nelle be able to pull it off? She has made many enemies at Port Charles already. Carly (Laura Wright) is also not going to let her ruin Michael with her sneaky schemes. She believes that the last thing her son needs is to share a baby with Nelle. So it seems that Nelle will have a hard time keeping her lies about the baby if she succeeds in snatching one.

