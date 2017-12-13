Omarosa Manigault Quits Her $46,000 Per Year White House Job — Fourth Time Fired By Trump, Notes Twitter

Omarosa Manigault has had quite an eventful time since becoming the White House Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison nearly one year ago under the administration of President Donald Trump. As reported by the Inquisitr, that position brought Omarosa $46,000 per year, but cost Manigault many friends, as she tearfully recounted in the above 20/20 interview. Omarosa married Pastor John Allen Newman of The Sanctuary @ Mt. Calvary in Jacksonville, Florida. Manigault’s wedding venue wasn’t the White House, but Trump International Hotel in D.C.

In February, it was reported that Omarosa was hurt at the White House, although the details were slim. Manigault could be seen wearing a big clunky boot around the White House. Now come reports that Manigault is set to leave the White House, as reported by Bloomberg. Omarosa goes back a long way with President Donald Trump, seeing as Manigault was a former Apprentice contestant. Omarosa’s job duties were always a matter of confusion, but now the White House has stated that “Omarosa Manigault Newman resigned yesterday to pursue other opportunities.” Based on the headline and publication, Trump has either fired Omarosa once more, or Manigault has quit, effective January 20, 2018.

Video interviews like the following gained Omarosa a legion of enemies during her support for Trump.

Omarosa leaves the White House, according to The Wrap, as one of Trump’s most long term political friends, who is now being wished the best “in future endeavors” by her former employer.

According to an original headline by Fox News, Omarosa was fired by Trump.

This is not the first firing for Omarosa from Trump! — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

A reminder for anyone covering today's news: this is the FOURTH time Trump has fired Omarosa. — Joe Reid (@joereid) December 13, 2017

As seen in the above Twitter tweets about Omarosa leaving the White House, folks are noting that this is not the first time that Omarosa has faced the words from Trump that scream, “You’re fired!” However, it’s not clear if Omarosa did indeed make the choice to leave the embattled White House of her own volition, amid a flurry of sexual assault allegations against Trump and Trump’s defeating loss for his candidate Roy Moore, or if Omarosa was really fired and allowed to save face by the White House putting out a statement saying that she resigned.

Trump hired Omarosa for her White House job, reports Vox, after Omarosa lost three times from his Apprentice franchise.