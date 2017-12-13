George Clooney Act Of Generosity Involves Giving Out $1 Million Each To His Close Friends

George Clooney is one of the best buddies you wish you have because he surely knows how to thank a friend properly. In a recent interview, it was revealed that The Monuments actor apparently gave out $1 million to 14 of his closest friends a few years back.

George Clooney and wife Amal recently boarded a flight en route to England. Bringing their 6-month-old twins to the latter’s hometown, the couple decided to give out noise-canceling headphones to each of their fellow passengers, a source tells People. The well-meaning parents just wanted to apologize in advance for whatever commotion Ella and Alexander may come up with. This is how considerate and thoughtful the Clooney’s are. However, a recent interview of Rande Gerber with Headliners revealed that the 56-year-old actor is far more generous than giving out personalized headphones to strangers.

One of his best pals Rande Gerber, who is married to supermodel Cindy Crawford, shared a never-before-heard story of the A-list movie star. In 2013, The Ides of March actor invited 14 of his closest friends to a quiet dinner at his house, E! News reported. As Gerber recalled, these friends were fondly called as “The Boys.” So, Gerber and “The Boys” showed up at Clooney’s house on September 27, 2013, for the dinner, not expecting to return home $1 million richer.

Rande Gerber and the rest of the guests were surprised to find black suitcases on each of their spot at the table. It was then that Suburbicon director shared a touching message to his guests, who were critical players in his rise to fame. His role as Dr. Doug Ross on ER made him a household name in 1994. Soon, he became Hollywood’s most famous leading man. To pay back those people, who were willing to let him sleep on their couches in the early years of his career, he gave them $1 million dollars each and paid off their taxes for the year.

“I know we’ve all been through some hard times, some of you are still going through it.”

Gerber, who happened to be a co-owner of Clooney’s Casamigos Tequila company, explained that one of “The Boys” was working at a bar in Texas airport just to support his family. He goes to work riding a bicycle every day. Now, the humble gentleman from Kentucky felt that it’s time to pay back the generosity they showed him. He added that they don’t have to worry about education, school fees and mortgage anymore.

However, Gerber was already a successful entrepreneur and as expected, he declined George Clooney’s generous gift. While he was forced to accept it, else everybody doesn’t get the money, he donated the hefty amount to charity.