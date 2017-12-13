Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) is in the middle of shooting the final season of Game of Thrones, and she is promising that the conclusion will be “bittersweet.” Fans will likely have to wait until 2019 to see the finale of the closely guarded HBO series, but Turner is hinting that it will be worth the wait.

Game of Thrones Teases Ahead

While Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner says she doesn’t want to ruin the final season of GOT for everyone, she is willing to tease a bit of the details about the series finale, especially about the fate of her character, Sansa Stark, the current commander of Winterfell, says The Hollywood Reporter.

Sophie Turner wants fans to know she isn’t jaded to the excitement of the final season of Game of Thrones, and she can’t wait until it can be shared with the world.

“I’m getting goosebumps now thinking about it.”

The final season of Game of Thrones, based on the series of novels by George R.R. Martin, will be six episodes, and while Turner won’t share what she knows about the end of the war for Westeros, she is willing to talk about the mood on the set, and what it feels like to be one of the few guarding such a big secret, and a sense of pride that Sansa Stark is still standing.

@SophieT strikes a pose at the #GoTS7 #GoTPremiereLA. #WinterIsHere #GoTS7 A post shared by gameofthrones (@gameofthrones) on Jul 12, 2017 at 6:53pm PDT

Game of Thrones fans have been invested in the series for years, and excitement for the finale is building, and Sophie Turner says that she feels the same way. Turner has been with the series since the first episode, and she’s grateful that her character is still alive and kicking to do battle.

The Character of Sansa Stark Is In The Game of Thrones Finale Says Sophie Turner

Turner says that she and the remaining Game of Thrones survivors feel like the last men standing.

“We’ve imagined it for so long. There’s also an ambiguity every season when we would get the scripts: “Is this the season where we die?” To have made it this far is pretty unbelievable, considering the amount of deaths there have been. All of us have always had discussions about theories about what we think is going to happen — who’s going to die, who’s going to end up ruling.”

And Turner says that the final table read for Game of Thrones has taken place, and it was so satisfying for the whole cast that they all had an emotional response (does this also mean that when Game of Thrones ends, Sansa is still standing?). Sophie Turner says she can share that the last words in the script are: “End of Game of Thrones.”

“As soon as they read that out, pretty much everyone burst into tears. There was a standing ovation for [showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss]. We were all clapping and cheering. It was amazing.”

Behold. Exclusive new photos from #GoTS7 delivered from the official #GameofThrones newsletter, #WhispersofWesteros. Sign up today to receive exclusive secrets from the realm. (LINK IN BIO) A post shared by gameofthrones (@gameofthrones) on Jul 4, 2017 at 9:06am PDT

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner explains that was when the bittersweet factor slipped in because she and the other cast members who have survived through the final episode have been living Game of Thrones for years. To some degree, it has been their life, and those words, the end, mean that life will be changing, says Express.

The Last Lines Of The Game Of Thrones Script

“We actually realized, reading that ‘end of Game of Thrones line’, that that was it. When you’re in it, you don’t really see an endpoint. It’s just an ongoing thing you’re living with. It was a real shock. It was really sad, but there was an immense amount of pride too. We realized we had done it. We had created this amazing thing, and that’s it now. It was just a feeling of pride.”

For now, Sophie Turner says that the Game of Thrones wrap party is going to be epic because whether your character is dead or alive, you will be getting an invite.

Maybe A Small Game Of Thrones Spoiler

But isn’t there just a small hint that Sophie Turner or anyone from Game of Thrones can give to fans? Well, maybe just a little possible Game of Thrones spoiler.

The bosses themselves appear to have confirmed that Daenerys Targaryen (played by Emilia Clarke) could be pregnant with Jon Snow’s (Kit Harington) baby. Could this be teasing a Game of Thrones next generation?