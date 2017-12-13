John Stamos is everyone’s favorite uncle. While Full House and Fuller House are what he is mostly known for, his roles didn’t end there. Stamos has been acting for several decades now, remaining a playboy for the majority of the time. He has been in a few high-profile relationships, but never had the chance to build a family of his own. John has practiced playing the role of a dad, which is experience in any case.

Back in October, it was revealed that John Stamos had proposed to his girlfriend, Caitlin McHugh. The two had been dating exclusively for a while, and it just felt right. It was done at Disneyland, one of their favorite places to spend time together. Fans gushed over their romantic moment as both parties shared the exciting news on social media.

Of course, there were rumblings about a baby for John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh. Nothing was confirmed immediately though, so fans dropped their theory pretty quickly. According to E! Online, John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh are expecting their first child together. They did not give too many of the details away, but they are definitely out of the first trimester. In fact, before Stamos proposed, he knew she was having his baby. This was something they discussed before their engagement. He reportedly wanted to be a father, but was beginning to think it wouldn’t happen for him.

8 days and counting! Season 3 Fullerhouse #FullerHouse. A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Sep 13, 2017 at 8:27pm PDT

Fans are already sending out congratulatory messages across social media. John Stamos has been a heartthrob for many girls and now, he is going to add being a dad to the list of his attractive qualities. He has had plenty of fictional practice with being a dad, especially back in the days of Full House. Stamos has always been good with children, which has been noted several times throughout his career in various interviews.

At 54-years-old, John Stamos is going to be a first-time father. He did mention that his soon-to-be wife, Caitlin McHugh, definitely wants a couple of children, so there may be more kids in the future. Stamos is finally going to get the girl and the family he has wanted. This is definitely one version of the Hollywood fairytales people dream about.