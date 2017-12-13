‘Alaskan Bush People’: Joshua ‘Bam Bam’ Brown Posts Photo Update That Fans Think Is New Browntown ‘Build Site’

Alaskan Bush People star Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown recently took to social media to share a photo update that some fans think is the new “build site” for Browntown in Colorado. Reports surfaced in October that members of the Brown family were filming for new episodes of their Discovery Channel reality TV series in a new Colorado location. The nine members of the Brown left the Alaskan Bush to return to the lower 48 states after mom Ami Brown was diagnosed with lung cancer earlier this year.

The Anchorage Daily News shared in September that Season 7 of Alaskan Bush People ended with the Brown family “moving to Colorado for real.” The Brown family had spent the last three years filming their reality TV series in the Alaskan Bush near Hoonah, Alaska. The “wolfpack” had built a homestead called Browntown on Chichagof Island, which was where they had filmed their survival skills allegedly living off the grid since before the show premiered on the Discovery Channel in 2014.

Billy Brown told People in August that his seven children actually made the decision to leave Browntown in Alaska once they “knew what Ami had.” Ami Brown has been receiving treatment for lung cancer at a southern California hospital, but the Brown family recently traveled to Colorado to film for the upcoming 2017 Christmas special called Home Away For The Holidays, according to Monsters & Critics.

The Discovery Channel summary of the new Alaskan Bush People episode on Friday says that the Brown family is anxiously awaiting “rebuilding in the Lower 48.”

Billy and Ami Brown’s second-oldest son, Joshua “Bam” Brown, 33, is active on social media and posted a Facebook update on December 3 that shows a photo of boots standing on an empty plot of ground. Bam Bam Brown didn’t provide a caption for his followers, but Alaskan Bush People fans speculate that the photo shows the new “build site” for Browntown in Colorado. More than one of Joshua’s followers ask what is up with the photo and what the photo is about that simply shows dirt, rocks, sticks, and grass.

After assuming the boots belong to Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown, one fan asked if that was a photo of the new Alaskan Bush People “build site,” while another fan provided a caption for the photo that reads “stepping out on new ground.”

Joshua Brown’s followers are left to wonder where the photo was taken, but one comment said that the Brown family seemed at home and at peace in the Alaskan Bush. In fact, the Discovery Channel says that Billy Brown “will always be near the Alaskan Bush.” However, TVOvermind shared that the Brown family had to move on due to Ami’s lung cancer treatments, and the climate in Colorado is “much more akin to their former home” in Alaska.

The Chronicle-News out of Trinidad, Colorado, wrote last month that the cast of Alaskan Bush People put Trinidad in the spotlight when they were photographed by fans in Colorado and when Rain Brown, 15, shared photos on her Instagram account, “which she geo-tagged” with Trinidad.

Park Slope Productions set up a new Facebook page called Colorado Bush People and describes the new episode of Alaskan Bush People, that airs on the Discovery Channel on Friday at 10 p.m. ET, as the “upcoming season opener” for Season 8.