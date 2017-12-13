Jill Duggar Worries Fans With Derick Dillard’s Health, Husband Slammed For Bad Hair On Instagram

Jill Duggar’s husband, Derick Dillard, has been getting Counting On fans’ attention for a while for his declining health. His stint as a missionary in Central America seemed to have taken a toll on him, and he appeared “gaunt” and “thin” more than he did before his trip. His health improved as he quit his work abroad and settled in the US, but he started gaining attention again on Instagram for making unhealthy choices.

In the past pictures that Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar posted on Instagram, fans noted when he did not look as good as he did before.

“Derick is a twig,” one fan wrote on a picture dated June 6, 2017. “I could bench press him.”

“Derick needs to gain some weight,” another chimed in. “He’s too thin.”

This also was spotted by media publications.

“There’s been no official word on what’s ailing Derick, but fans have noticed that the soon-to-be father of two appears to have lost a good deal of weight in a short amount of time and often appears pale and tired,” reported the Hollywood Gossip.

He started to look better as he settled into his life in Arkansas and began working at Cross Church College, but he was spotted making less-than-ideal choices for his well-being. A few months ago, he posted a message about eating fried twinkies and corndog as a “late night snack,” which has almost no nutritional value.

Mmm… deep-fried twinkies & corndogs…one of my favorite late-night snacks!

This week, on Jill Duggar’s Instagram, Derick was spotted indulging himself in dubious snacks, which were not even fully cooked.

My sweet hubby @derickdillard #livingontheedge eating some raw #cookiedough #lol

“Don’t do it,” a fan wrote. “I had a friend who did that a few years ago, and ended up in the ER with salmonella poisoning.”

But it wasn’t just bad food choices that got Counting On fans worked up. They also commented on how “creepy” and “odd” he looks in this haircut.

A fan asked, “What is going on with his hair?”

“His haircut is dreadful,” another agreed.

Longtime followers of Jill and Derick have known for a while that the 26-year-old Duggar cuts his hair. So, it may be time for the 29-year-old husband to visit the barbers sometime soon.

On a happier note, Jill and Derick Dillard, with their two baby boys, are gearing up for the holiday season, and they are decking their house with mistletoe, Christmas trees, and more.