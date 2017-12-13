Pippa Middleton Increases Public Engagement As Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Nears

Pippa Middleton hid away for a few months after her wedding, but it looks like it is time for her to come out again. With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set to get married in May of 2018, it looks like the younger sister of Kate Middleton wants to be seen doing public engagements so that she remains relevant to the charities supported by the royal family.

The 34-year-old British socialite married James Matthews, a financier, this past May. Their small but lavish wedding drew the attention of the followers of the royal family, who have been interested in Pippa ever since she debuted at Prince William and her sister’s wedding. In the first few months of her married life, Pippa showed her face in public, going on a luxurious honeymoon to Australia and French Polynesia and also attending Wimbledon 2017, her favorite tennis tournament, with her new husband.

After Wimbledon wrapped up, Kate Middleton’s sister was not seen much. She was caught a few times running errands and biking from place to place in her neighborhood but was not seen attending any events.

During that time, fans started to speculate whether Pippa was pregnant with her first child, citing the pregnancy as a plausible reason as to why she is not appearing in public.

Pippa Middleton Matthews was seen cycling in London today on her 34th birthday. pic.twitter.com/jeD5vly85K — MiddletonMaven.com (@MiddletonMaven) September 6, 2017

However, as the married British socialite started making appearances for charitable events, her pregnancy rumor was quickly debunked.

In late November, she did her part as the ambassador for the British Heart Foundation by meeting “young patients at the Bristol Royal Hospital for Children,” according to the Daily Mail. In the photos, Pippa Middleton looked as slim as ever.

Earlier today BHF Ambassador Pippa Middleton visited young heart patients at Bristol Royal Children's Hospital to hear their stories and support our Christmas campaign to raise over half a million pounds towards research into congenital heart disease. https://t.co/W2wqhqrfOf pic.twitter.com/z4B5xtP2et — BHF (@TheBHF) December 5, 2017

She also is busy working on the campaigns for Disability Snowsport U.K. (DSUK) so that she can help “raise awareness of next year’s Paralympics in South Korea,” according to the Telegraph.

“It is clear to me that the work of DSUK changes and enhances people’s lives. Their adaptive snow-sports programmes create opportunities and inspire disabled people through snow sports,” she said.

As an avid skier and amateur athlete herself, this issue seems to strike home for her.

Pippa started increasing her public appearance right around the time that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement and wedding date.

Kensington Palace announced that the newly engaged couple will tie their knot in May of 2018 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, according to People Magazine, a place that is dear to their hearts.

“Windsor is a very special place for Prince Harry, and he and Ms. Markle have regularly spent time there during the last year,” the palace’s spokesman said. “They are delighted that the beautiful grounds of Windsor Castle will be where they begin their lives as a married couple.”

The guest list for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding has not yet been released to the public.