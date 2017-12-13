Vicki Gunvalson Dishes On Reconciliation With Tamra Judge And Shannon Beador; Are They Friends Again?

Vicki Gunvalson is back in the good graces of her Real Housewives of Orange County stars, including Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador.

According to a new report, Vicki Gunvalson has kept in touch with her co-stars after filming the 12th season of the Bravo TV reality show earlier this year, which could mean that fans will see more of their reconciled relationships when the show returns in 2017.

“It was so nice to make up, it’s so good,” Vicki Gunvalson said during an interview with Us Weekly magazine on December 12.

Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge had a falling out years ago as Gunvalson stood by her former boyfriend, Brooks Ayers, who lied about his cancer diagnosis during a previous season of the show. The former friends’ relationship then became further strained when Gunvalson repeated a false rumor about Judge’s husband, Eddie Judge, being gay.

As for Vicki Gunvalson and Shannon Beador, their friendship came to an end during Season 11 after Gunvalson said Beador’s now-estranged husband, David Beador, had been abusive towards her during their 17-year marriage. As Shannon Beador explained, the allegations were untrue and caused a lot of stress for her family.

While there didn’t seem to be much hope for Vicki Gunvalson and her co-stars during Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, they ultimately chose to move on from their past issues and try to get to a better place.

A post shared by Vicki Gunvalson (@vickigunvalson) on Nov 7, 2017 at 12:08am PST

Although Vicki Gunvalson has been in touch with Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador, she admitted to Us Weekly that she and the women weren’t exactly close friends quite yet. That said, they are definitely doing better than they were and when it comes to their ongoing feuds, Gunvalson is glad to put their issues behind them.

All during her interview with the magazine, Vicki Gunvalson said that she and her co-stars all hurt one another — and to no one’s benefit.

“We just have to move on now,” she added.

Vicki Gunvalson and her co-stars, including Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador, are expected to begin filming on the upcoming 13th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County sometime next year.