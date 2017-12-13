‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Twist: Jason The Real Father Of Oscar, Not Drew?

General Hospital spoilers tease that there may be another twist coming in the paternity of Oscar Nero (Garren Stitt). It all came out so quickly and cleanly that Oscar’s dad is Drew Cain (Billy Miller) and that alone is enough reason to doubt the diagnosis of his daddy. Many GH fans wonder if Kim Nero (Tamara Braun) is keeping a secret, and she might be. This daddy drama is just getting started, and the latest rumor predicts a stunning twist that further confuses the Drew-Jason storyline.

Identical DNA means Drew not necessarily the daddy

Recent GH spoilers from She Knows Soaps promise that Oscar is disappointed after a talk with his mom Kim. On Wednesday, it appears that Kim is ready to come clean finally about who’s the father and tells Oscar what he already knows, that Drew is his bio-dad. But is he really? Given the dual-DNA testing we’ve seen between Drew and Jason Morgan (Steve Burton), the science tells us that Jason could just as easily be Oscar’s daddy as Drew. Their DNA is identical, so only their fingerprints are different.

Plus, viewers saw on recent General Hospital episodes, Kim mistook Jason for Drew when he showed up at the home of Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright). Kim ran over and touched Jason’s face and looked thrilled to see him. That’s the same face that was on the guy that got her pregnant, but that doesn’t mean it was Drew that Kim had sex with back in the day. Or, if the GH plot decides to get messy, she might have slept with both, but only thought she slept with one.

Faison playing long con to ruin Jason’s life

A look back at General Hospital spoilers and history tells us that Jason was in Port Charles during the time frame when Kim got pregnant, but since Cesar Faison (Anders Hove) is the mastermind behind the brother switch, that means there are lots of options for how Kim might have had Jason’s child instead of Drew’s. Faison’s people could have knocked Jason out, taken “samples” and then used them to impregnate Kim if she was an unwilling participant in this scheme. It’s been made clear that Faison knew about the Q twins for a long time.

GH spoilers also reveal that Cesar has been playing a long con. He grabbed Jason after he shot him and also grabbed Drew. He stole Jason’s memories and then presumed he was dead and moved on to using the other brother. Considering how Cesar likes to toy with lives, there’s no telling how low he would sink in this plot or what the writers might do with this twisty story. Kim giving birth to Jason’s child, but announcing it belongs to Drew would be more trouble, particularly when the truth comes out.

WATCH: Jake doesn't take the news about Drew and Jason well at all. Can you blame him? ???????????? #GH pic.twitter.com/FTUwSeyHca — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 9, 2017

Drew could lose Sam and Scout

New General Hospital spoilers reveal that Jason found out that Drew’s old memories might be restored if the memory thief helps out. Dr. Andre Maddox (Anthony Montgomery) has a set of baseline memories that captured Drew’s life from birth through 2003. Jason wants those restored hoping that Drew will remember who’s “the traitor” that flipped on Faison and kept Stone Cold alive in that Russian clinic. But Drew doesn’t want to lose the memories from the last three years with Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco).

Neither Sam or Drew will want to risk him forgetting her or their baby Scout, but GH spoilers indicate that it’s inevitable that Drew will cave and have the risky procedure done. Drew needs to know his past and get Jason’s memories out of his head, but the cost could be great. Once Drew’s memories are restored, ABC soap viewers should find out lots more about his short-run relationship with Kim. There’s no telling if Kim is an innocent bystander or if she’s neck deep in this stolen Jason storyline.

Drew had a lot on his plate BEFORE learning of his son. What can Oscar expect from him now, West Coast? A brand-new #GH starts NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/taYyWdHlLK — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 11, 2017

Drew could lose Oscar too

It was heartbreaking this week on General Hospital to witness Drew and Liz Webber (Rebecca Herbst) telling Jake Webber (Hudson West) that he’s his uncle, not his dad. Jake was miserable, and so was Drew. Drew just found out that he’s got a teenager and Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) has the DNA test to prove that one of the Q twins is the daddy. For now, the assumption is that Drew is the father since Kim said they were together, but it’s all down to her word on this, and she’s an unknown factor.

GH spoilers from Soap Central for next week indicate that Franco (Roger Howarth) is sent a cryptic note. Could it be about Drew’s new father reveal? It could be weeks or months before we find out whether Drew could lose Oscar if this is yet another trick played on Jason by the traitor and Faison. The good news out of all this for Billy Miller fans is that he should have an amazing Emmy reel next year with all the juicy storyline he’s getting lately, even if he’s not the “real” Jason.

Catch up on the latest GH scoop on a possible Nikolas recast soon, Cassandra’s looming drug war, and a look at which contract actor will leave the ABC soap by the end of the year. Check back soon for more General Hospital spoilers and news.