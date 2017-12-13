Austin Forsyth Slammed On Birthday As Joy-Anna Duggar Hides Baby Bump, Fans Think She Got Pregnant Pre Wedding

Austin Forsyth turned 24 today and the Duggars made sure to celebrate it by writing the sweetest message on the family Facebook page. He is one of the newest addition to the Duggar clan after marrying Joy-Anna Duggar this past May. However, the birthday post triggered comments about Joy’s huge baby bump and refueled the rumors that she may have gotten pregnant before their wedding.

Joy-Anna Duggar and husband Austin Forsyth got married on May 26, 2017, in the church where the rest of her sisters – Jill, Jessa, and Jinger Duggar – tied their knot. But it was not the wedding that made this particular Duggar couple famous. Just three short months after getting married, Joy and Austin announced that they were pregnant with their first child. In the video, they showed a baby bump so big that Counting On fans began to wonder if she got pregnant before the wedding.

It looks like the pre-wedding pregnancy rumor is not dying down as Austin Forsyth celebrates his 24th birthday this holiday season.

“Happy birthday, Austin! We are so thankful to have you as a son-in-law,” the Duggar family wrote on their Facebook page. “Having known you for many years, we have seen you grow into a man of noble character. Your values and Christ-likeness stand out among men of your age and we love your strong work ethic! Joy did well! We love you.”

In the comment section, the fans started addressing the fact that he may not be as Christ-like as the family purports him to be.

“What does Christ-likeness mean? Are you seriously comparing him to Jesus?” A fan wrote in the comments below. “We all know that he and Joy got it on before marriage and he himself admits that they had a hard time keeping it chaste…so explain Christ-likeness.”

“Yup getting Joy pregnant before marriage is very Christ-like,” another retorted.

Others decided to focus on another aspect of the Duggar family’s message, choosing to highlight the fact that Austin is just as blessed for having the 20-year-old Duggar as his wife.

“Joy did well?? Austin did well in finding Joy,” a fan wrote. “Happy Birthday to Austin… happy Holidays to all the Duggars.”

Joy-Anna Duggar has not been as public about her pregnancy as her other sisters have been. Unlike Jill, Jessa, and Jinger Duggar, she chose to have a joint Instagram account with her husband. She also has posted only three baby bump pictures in the span of a seven-month-long pregnancy.

Some Counting On fans believe that she is expecting to give birth sometime in February or March 2018. She has not yet celebrated her husband’s birthday on the joint Instagram account.