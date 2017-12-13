Jennifer Hudson is getting high praise from The Voice viewers and celebrities alike after stunning with her performance of “Burden Down” during the Season 13 semi-final on December 12. Social media was abuzz with praise for the Oscar winner after she debuted the incredibly emotional song on the show and appeared to break down in tears, as comments poured in from stars including Brie Larson and Tyra Banks.

A flurry of positive comments came in for the star as she stunned with “Burden Down,” as actress Brie Larson tweeted after seeing her perform, “JENNIFER HUDSON DID THAT #TheVoice.”

America’s Next Top Model host Tyra Banks also praised Hudson following the performance, posting a video of herself praising the former American Idol contestant and telling her, “You serve the voice.”

Yahoo! journalist Lyndsey Parker gave her two cents regarding Jennifer’s performance, tweeting, “D**n. Jennifer Hudson. SANNNNG! #VoiceResults,” while VEVO chimed in by writing on the social media site that they were “absolutely speechless and have no words for @IAMJHUD’s ‘Burden Down.'”

The praise for The Voice coach on her incredibly moving performance also flooded in from viewers who admitted that they were left in awe after seeing the star take to the stage accompanied by nothing but a piano. Hudson also walked to the front of the stage to sing A capella while barefoot and appeared to wipe away tears from her eyes as she turned away from the crowd.

“Jennifer Hudson’s performance on The Voice. WOW. JUST WOW,” tweeted one stunned viewer, while another wrote, “@IAMJHUD killed her performance though!! That new song is everything!!”

“This @IAMJHUD performance should win an Emmy!” another said alongside a link to Hudson’s The Voice performance. “Who else can sing live like this today???”

“#TheVoice [Jennifer’s] performance is so touching and strong,” wrote @MyFlowerRiseNow after seeing the star sing her new single on the show. “Feels like I am in church and she singing to me. Wow! Amazing!”

That Jennifer Hudson Performance give me chills #VoiceResults pic.twitter.com/MPY8UnWB8N — Santa Chris (@Alberti2Chris) December 13, 2017

Amid her performance on December 13 during The Voice semi-finals, Jennifer also dropped the official music video for her new single which has been heating up online. Fans weren’t quite as thrilled about the results as they were about hearing her sing, however, as some even accused the series of being “rigged” after Noah Mac was sent home.

Jennifer hasn’t yet revealed explicitly what “Burden Down’s” poignant lyrics are about, though People speculated that it could be referencing her recent breakup with her fiancé of around a decade, David Otunga.

Hudson confirmed her split with the former WWE star in November, though it was revealed shortly after that the couple had actually could it quits a few months prior.

Tristan Fewings / Getty Images

Jennifer even filed for a protective order against her ex, which has since been dropped, and the two have reportedly not been on great terms since.

David denied the allegations made against him in a statement from his lawyer, in which he claimed Jennifer’s accusations that he had ever mistreated her or their eight-year-old son “meritless.”

The statement also claimed that David felt The Voice coach was attempting to “portray herself as the victim” in their breakup.

The Season 13 finale of The Voice is set to air on December 18 and 19 on NBC.