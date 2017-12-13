Meghan Markle Confirmed To Join Prince Harry And The Royal Family At Christmas Day Service at Sandringham

Meghan Markle is set to spend Christmas day at Sandringham, Queen Elizabeth’s estate. This means that she will be joining Prince Harry and the rest of the Royal family to celebrate the most festive day of the year.

Telegraph reported that Kensington Palace confirmed Meghan Markle’s attendance at the yearly Christmas day service. Queen Elizabeth and members of the Royal family will attend the congregation for the morning service on Dec. 25 at St Mary Magdalene Church.

As Meghan Markle is joining the British Royals for their Christmas day tradition, she will be seen with the other Royals for the first time at the Queen’s private estate. Plus, if she has not been introduced yet to the other members of the clan, then the gathering will be the Suits actress’ chance to meet the Duke of York and his daughters, Earl and Countess of Wessex and others.

“You can expect to see the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Ms. Markle at Sandringham on Christmas Day,” The Sun quoted Kensington Palace’s spokesperson as saying in a statement.

Now, the move to include Meghan Markle in the Sandringham holiday get-together is breaking a tradition. Since the actress is still not married to Prince Harry, this would be the first time that Queen Elizabeth is allowing an unmarried partner to join the Christmas gathering in her estate.

In fact, even if Kate Middleton and Prince William got engaged a month before Christmas day in 2010, the Duchess of Cambridge was not invited to the royal holiday festivity. Likewise, Mike Tindall, who in 2010 got engaged to Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara Phillips, was not invited as well.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle formally announced their engagement on Nov. 27. The announcement came a month after the Prince actually proposed to the American actress.

The couple is planning to get married in May 2018 and it will be held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. The exact date of the wedding ceremony has yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle’s upcoming marriage to Prince Harry has set many firsts in royal wedding traditions. This is because aside from being a divorcee, she is also a Hollywood actress who has a humble background. Lastly, she would be the first mixed race individual to marry a royal in generations.