‘Teen Mom 2’: Chelsea Houska And Cole DeBoer Spin-Off Special Announced

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska made a big announcement via social media this week. The mother-of-two revealed that she and her husband, Cole DeBoer, are going to be starring in their very own spin-off special titled, Chelsea and Cole – A Love Story. The news was first announced via Twitter on Dec. 12, and Houska quickly confirmed that it was happening.

As many Teen Mom 2 fans already know, Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer met in their home state of South Dakota when they were both pumping gas at a local gas station. Chelsea has revealed in the past that she and Cole made eye contact, but didn’t talk to one another. Later, he looked her up on social media and the two began to talk. They obviously hit it off, because they started dating, and Cole was sucked into the world of reality TV.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer’s relationship began to get serious and they eventually moved in together. Cole became a stable father figure in the life of Chelsea’s daughter, Aubree, who had a distant relationship with her biological father, Adam Lind. In the years before meeting DeBoer, Houska had fallen into a pattern of making up and breaking up with Aubree’s father, Adam. However, after finding Cole, something seemingly clicked in Chelsea. The two announced their engagement in the fall of 2015 and had planned their wedding for the following year. However, life had other plans for the Teen Mom 2 stars.

Houska and DeBoer announced that they were expecting their first child together just months after getting engaged. The pair decided to scrap their plans for a big wedding ceremony and tied the knot in October of 2016 with only close friends and family in tow. Chelsea’s baby bump was on full display during the intimate wedding, and by January the couple had welcomed their baby boy, Watson Cole DeBoer. In the months following Watson’s birth, the Teen Mom 2 stars planned their big wedding reception, and a year after their first wedding, they celebrated with a big party with Chelsea wearing the dress she had originally picked out.

Teen Mom 2 viewers will now get to dig deeper into the relationship of Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer when they retell their love story, and give fans a glimpse into their marriage, family, and everyday lives when the Chelsea and Cole – A Love Story special airs on MTV next week.