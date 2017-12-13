‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Mal Young Explains Why Juliet Had To Die And What To Expect Ahead On ‘Y&R’

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that changes are ahead on the CBS soap opera. Mal Young added the title of head-writer to his duties. He has been busy trying to give each character attention on the soap, something many Y&R views felt was lacking in recent years.

According to CBS Soaps In Depth’s recent issue, Young explains one of the biggest challenges he has faced is getting the show balanced. He didn’t want the Young and the Restless fans to see a shift, so he’s tried to change things slowly.

Mal believes that in time, the Young and the Restless fans will enjoy his writing. He realizes that there are fans on social media that have created memes and called for his firing. He doesn’t take offense to any of that and claims it’s the type of reaction that he wants to see. Mal wants the viewers to give him a year before judging his writing as he is working hard to wrap storylines up and get his material moving.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that’s why he had to kill off Juliet (Laur Allen). He appreciated the actor for all her hard work, but her time was over. He felt she needed to exit to lead to Lily (Christel Khalil) and Cane’s (Daniel Goddard) next storyline and to showcase the struggles of single fatherhood.

Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

“Juliet serviced that story, and her death actually provides us a bigger springboard and a bigger dilemma,” Young explained.

As for Devon (Bryton James) and Hilary (Mishael Morgan), affectionally dubbed as ‘Hevon’ by their fans, a reunion is possibly on the way. Young stated that he wants the ‘Hevon’ fans to keep the faith. They will go through changes in 2018, both individually and together, leading up to a very special episode later in the year.

Mal teased that he is working to bring some fan-favorites back home, but it may not happen until later in the year. It sounds promising that he is working hard to bring Young and the Restless back to its glory days.

Young explained that he is writing Dina’s storyline from past experience with his own mother. He said much of the storylines seen now are real-life experiences he went through with his mother’s 10-year battle with the disease. He hopes the fans enjoy the storyline, as it is meant to be funny in a dark way.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.