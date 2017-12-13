Good News For Nate Diaz After Announcing His Future Boxing Plans

After rumors about Nate Diaz returning to the UFC to fight for the welterweight title was shut down by Dana White, the former title contender blasted the UFC. Diaz accused Dana White and champion Tyron Woodley of being “thirsty.”

Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley confirmed that Nate Diaz was offered the title shot and he accepted. However, Woodley concluded that the UFC did not offer Diaz enough money to take the fight.

Nate Diaz alluded to moving to boxing and it seems like there is good news for the lightweight contender if he is to make the transition. Bob Bennett, the Executive Director of the Nevada State Athletic Commission stated that there is no reason not to grant Nate Diaz a boxing license in Las Vegas.

According to Boxing Scene, Bennet said that Diaz has not yet applied for a license in the state but would be happy to grant the popular MMA fighter a license.

Diaz has previously complained that the UFC did not allow him to transition over to boxing in the past. He reiterated his complaint when UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor was granted a boxing license for his debut against undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather.

McGregor is estimated to have made about $100 million from the fight when his PPV share is included. This has also led to speculation that McGregor will not return to the UFC to fight interim champion Tony Ferguson or the highly anticipated trilogy fight with Nate Diaz.

The good news for Nate doesn’t end at the license — he will be able to move to boxing and stay in the UFC due to the UFC plans to expand their Zuffa boxing promotion.

According to MMAFighting, Dana White spoke about his desire to move into boxing after the UFC successfully and quietly co-promoted the McGregor vs. Mayweather bout.

Dana White claimed that Nate Diaz has turned down every fight he has been offered. Diaz, 19-11 in MMA, has not fought since his close decision bout with Conor McGregor last year at UFC 202.

Nate Diaz has sparred with recently retired Andre Ward and his boxing ability has been praised by Amir Khan.