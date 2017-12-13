Bon Jovi To Be Inducted Into Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, Richie Sambora Reacts To Possible Reunion

Bon Jovi will finally be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The Rock Hall has announced that the New Jersey-based band will lead the class of 2018 inductees. In addition to Bon Jovi, The Moody Blues, Dire Straits, and Nina Simone will all join the Rock Hall’s class of 2018, according to Rolling Stone. Bon Jovi formed in 1983 in Sayreville, New Jersey, and have been eligible for Rock Hall honors for nearly a decade.

Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan told Rolling Stone the band’s impending induction is “a Christmas miracle.”

“[We were] guys living the dream, getting on a bus with no guarantees in any way shape or form or anything. It was, ‘Let’s go out and make this happen.’ And we actually did,” he said.

As for departed bandmates, former guitarist Richie Sambora, who quit Bon Jovi in 2013, and original bassist Alec John Such, who left the band in 1994, Bryan said he is looking forward to a “fun night” jamming with the earlier incarnation of the band.

“You’ll see the current lineup and then see the original,” the Bon Jovi veteran teased.

Jon Bon Jovi wasted no time thanking fans—and the Rock Hall— for the honor. The Bon Jovi frontman recorded a video message in which he said the band’s induction “was a long time coming, but it’s finally here.”

“See you in Cleveland,” Jon said.

In addition, Richie Sambora took to Twitter to thank the Rock Hall and all of the voters.

“Thanks to @rockhall and all those who voted #BonJovi to be INDUCTED for #rockhall2018!” Richie wrote.

Richie Sambora’s presumed reunion with Bon Jovi for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction will mark his first appearance with the band in four years.

Welcome to the Hall of Fame, @bonjovi. The Fan Vote winners captured the support of fans & voters. Class details: https://t.co/ZvBJD7mR4P pic.twitter.com/nMGTP9PZgq — Rock Hall (@rockhall) December 13, 2017

Some Bon Jovi fans thought this day would never come. Jon Bon Jovi previously revealed that two key members of the Rock Hall’s voting board had made it “their personal mission” to keep his band from being inducted into the elite club. In an interview on Howard Stern’s Sirius XM radio show, Jon revealed he had “a big falling out” with one of the top guys at the Rock Hall.

While Bon Jovi said his band had “every criteria” required for Rock Hall honors, the singer insisted that there were “two f**kers in the room” who had a personal vendetta against him and would never vote for his band’s inclusion in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Looks like someone changed their tune.

Bon Jovi’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction will be held at Cleveland’s Public Hall on April 14, 2018, and will later air on HBO.