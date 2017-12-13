‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope And Liam’s Reunion Is Imminent

Hope has finally come home and what a coincidence that her return comes at a time that Liam’s marriage is heading for trouble. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that a heartbreak will pave the way for the long-awaited reunion of Liam and Hope.

Liam (Scott Clifton) is about to experience a major heartbreak when he finds out about the night that his wife, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), and his father, Bill (Don Diamont) shared. But first, he will feel so much joy as he and Steffy receive the news that she is pregnant again. However, that happiness will be short-lived, as the paternity of the baby is in question. Steffy may want to just to keep the baby as Liam’s, but Dollar Bill may still want to do a paternity test. But whether the results will confirm that it is Liam’s or not, he will still be devastated knowing that Steffy cheated on him and his father betrayed him, according to The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry.

As Liam will feel vulnerable, it will be a good timing that Hope is in town. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that their paths are going to cross at some point. During their reunion, Hope will be a shoulder to lean on for Liam. Hope may be thinking about Liam now that she’s back, and she may have regrets about walking away before. Could they have another shot at love? Steffy will try to win her husband back, but it will be difficult once Liam and Hope reconnect.

Hope Logan (previously played by Kim Matula) has been recast and will be played by Annika Noelle. Noelle has started filming for The Bold and the Beautiful already, and her debut as Hope will be aired on January 8.

Meanwhile, this week on B&B, Bill will try to keep his feelings for Steffy. While Liam is gushing about his future with his wife, believing that everything is back on track, Bill is distracted. Liam thinks it is because of Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) getting engaged to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), and he will even encourage his father not to bottle up his feelings.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs Mondays to Fridays at 1:30 p.m. on CBS.