Ryan Edwards Drug Test Results Surface: Is The ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Actually Sober?

Ryan Edwards admitted to using heroin on Monday night’s new episode of Teen Mom OG and now, days later, news of his alleged drug test has hit the web.

Following the latest episode of the MTV series, which featured Maci Bookout demanding Ryan Edwards be tested for drugs before seeing their son, Radar Online has shared the results of his drug test with readers.

“He did take a drug test and passed it,” an insider told the outlet on December 13. “He’s taken several and passed them.”

According to the report, Ryan Edwards is seven months sober and continues to work on maintaining his sobriety with outpatient services. As the insider noted, everyone has been blown away by Edwards’ dedication to staying clean, including his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, who stood by him through his struggles after demanding he get help earlier this year.

Ryan Edwards entered treatment at the end of May after exhibiting odd behavior throughout the sixth season of Teen Mom OG. As fans will recall, the father of nine-year-old Bentley nearly nodded out while driving down the highway on the way to marry Mackenzie Standifer. He was also seen slurring his words as his now-wife questioned him about his alleged use of Xanax.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer recently tied the knot for a second time. As fans saw during Teen Mom OG Season 6, the couple first wed in a quick ceremony that was attended only by his parents. Then, months later, they enjoyed a second ceremony, where they were surrounded by their friends and family, including their sons from previous relationships, Bentley and Hudson.

While Maci Bookout was in attendance during the couple’s second ceremony, she and Ryan Edwards were not on good terms during the early moments of filming on the seventh season of Teen Mom OG due to his past drug use. Now, however, as he maintains his sobriety, they appear to be in a much better place as co-parents.

