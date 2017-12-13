‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Fans Not Happy With Lack Of Villains, Will Tyler Christopher Fix The Problem?

Days of our Lives spoilers have revealed that actor Tyler Christopher is headed to Salem in a new, mysterious role. The actor has confirmed his casting, and the soap has even featured him in promos for upcoming storylines. However, fans have have not been told what character he will be playing, but many of them are hoping he’ll be the villain that the soap opera has been sorely lacking.

A Days of our Lives debate has ignited on the site Daytime Royalty. Many DOOL fans have revealed that they believe the show is really lacking a true villain. For decades the soap’s villains were the DiMera family, namely Stefano DiMera and his children such as Kristen, Tony, and EJ. While other villains have come and gone through the years, the DiMera family was always the biggest threat to the people of Salem. However, Stefano and EJ are both dead, leaving only Chad and Andre behind to carry on the family name. While Chad is the tamest of all DiMera’s, Andre’s not far behind. He has pulled a few schemes since returning to town, but nothing that would make his father proud.

Days of our Lives fans on the site revealed that while villains can sometimes have tedious storylines, they are essential in driving a soap opera, and since EJ’s death the soap has been lacking in that department. Now, many viewers are hoping that Tyler Chrisopher’s new character could be a turning point for the show.

Closing out my first month in Salem! Great start to a great story. #daysofourlives #dool A post shared by Tyler Christopher (@tylerchristopher2929) on Sep 1, 2017 at 12:59pm PDT

The actor’s character is rumored to be named Stefan, and Days of our Lives fans are already believing that he could be another long lost son of Stefano DiMera. The new character is set to hit Salem around New Year’s Eve, and he won’t be alone. Former DOOL villain, Vivian Alamain will be by his side, which has added to fans’ speculation. What will Vivian and Stefan be plotting when they come to Salem, and who will they target with they devilish plans?

Days of our Lives fans can’t wait to see what the future holds for the new character, and many are hoping that he’ll provide that spark and drama that only a villain can on a soap opera.