Carrie Underwood Photographed For First Time Since Being Battered & Bruised By ‘Hard Fall’

Carrie Underwood is back out and about and looking as stunning as ever. The country star was photographed out for the first time since confirming she’d suffered a “hard fall” on some steps outside her home in Tennessee this week, leaving her pretty battered and bruised and with a broken wrist.

Carrie, who’s stayed away from the spotlight since she was briefly hospitalized following her fall just a few days after co-hosting the 2017 CMA Awards on November 8, was seen at the gym on December 12 and even graciously snapped a photo with former Below Deck star Adrienne Gang.

Adrienne posted the photo to Twitter this week, which showed Carrie looking as gorgeous as ever with her hair tied back in a ponytail while wrapped up in a scarf, likely from her own athleisure line, CALIA by Carrie Underwood.

“Just worked out next to @carrieunderwood NBD,” the reality star captioned the snap, noting that Underwood “is adorable and so gracious” for agreeing to snap the photo with her as they crossed paths while working out. “LOVE HER! #BelowDeck.”

But while she’s now back on her feet and healthy enough to work out, the snap – which comes just days after the singer shared adorable photos of her two-year-old son decorating Christmas cookies – showed that Underwood still appears to be in recovery from her seriously nasty fall.

Just worked out next to @carrieunderwood NBD… she is adorable and so gracious… LOVE HER! #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/scDPGudEe3 — Adrienne Gang (@AdrienneGang) December 12, 2017

Though she fortunately, didn’t appear to have any cuts or abrasions visible on her face, the “Good Girl” singer had what looked like a black brace on her right hand, suggesting she’s still recovering after having surgery to repair her wrist last month.

Carrie confirmed in November that she’d had to undergo surgery on her wrist and revealed that she’d had metal inserted into her joint to fix the nasty break.

The star gave fans an update on how she’s doing on November 15, as she tweeted that she’d successfully undergone surgery and was on the road to recovery.

Rick Diamond / Getty Images

“I just wanted let everyone know that I’m doing great,” Carrie told her fans last month. “Had surgery on my wrist yesterday & all went well… even though I’ll be setting off airport metal detectors from now on.”

The American Idol winner then noted that she was “so thankful for the doctors, nurses, family, and friends who’ve been taking such great care of me.”

Carrie’s rep confirmed that she’d slipped on some steps outside her home near Nashville, Tennessee, on November 10, revealing that the mom of one had been left pretty battered by the experience and had a brief stint in the hospital as a result.

In a statement, Underwood’s rep said that Carrie had been “treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries including a broken wrist and cuts and abrasions.” Underwood then tweeted that her recovery would “take some time.”

The fall was so bad that Underwood announced that she would no longer be making a number of appearances she originally had scheduled over the past few weeks. She canceled two performances at the Grand Ole Opry earlier this month as well as her planned induction into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame.