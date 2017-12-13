Matt Lauer Marriage Mended Or Destroyed Amid Sex Scandal? His Wife Annette Roque Finally Breaks Silence

Ever since Matt Lauer was fired from the Today show for alleged sexual misconduct, rumors have soared that his marriage to Annette Roque is falling apart. Allegations continue to hit Lauer’s reputation, ranging from secret love children to resurfaced claims about his alleged affair with Natalie Morales, as the Inquisitr reported.

For days, observers have speculated about how Annette is reacting to the rumors and reports about her disgraced spouse Matt. Lauer and Roque have been together for almost 20 years, but can their marriage survive the accusations of sexual misconduct, affairs, and love children?

Annette Roque Reportedly Furious About How Love Children Rumors Affect Her & Matt Lauer’s Own Kids

Insiders told Life & Style that Annette has finally ended her silence, telling only her closest pals and family members about how she feels toward the former Today show star. Matt’s wife allegedly is making plans to file for divorce, but she is choosing to wait until the winter holidays are over. Roque reportedly is especially angry because of their three children, said one of the sources.

“She’s furious with Matt for leaving this legacy for their kids [son Jack, 16, daughter Romy, 14, and son Thijs, 11].”

The insider clarified that Annette is angry with Lauer. She feels that Matt “let her down.” But when it comes to ranking her reasons for feeling riled, the source said that the knowledge that their kids must deal with Lauer’s sex scandal allegations and rumors of love children with two different mistresses “is what makes her especially angry.”

Matt Lauer ‘Betrayed’ His Wife, She Tells Friends: Why He Doesn’t Want Divorce

The continuing allegations about Matt’s past, from cheating on his wife to sexual harassment, have pushed Annette beyond the breaking point, according to the insider.

“[Matt Lauer’s wife] has survived one gut punch after another over the scandal.”

After reflecting on her options, Roque reportedly is ready to give up and divorce Lauer. She has revealed to her relatives and friends that she feels that Matt “completely betrayed” her with his alleged affairs and sexual harassment. But although the former supermodel allegedly has made up her mind to divorce him, Lauer is just as determined to mend his marriage, according to the insiders.

Matt Lauer was fired from NBC News. Now he’s trying to save his marriage to Annette Roque. Jano / STAR MAX/IPx/AP Images

“The last thing he wants to deal with on the heels of his ruined career…is a divorce,” pointed out one of the sources.

Matt Lauer Wants To Win Back His Wife Despite Bombshell Scandals

In the wake of the news that Lauer had been fired after abusing his position at NBC News, Matt issued an apology.

“Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed,” Lauer stated.

“I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly.”

In his statement, the famously eloquent Matt revealed that he had no words to describe his “sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions.” But while Lauer publicly apologized to those he hurt, in private, Annette reportedly isn’t ready to forgive him.

Matt Lauer’s Wife Previously Filed For Divorce, Citing ‘Cruel And Inhumane Treatment’

Roque previously filed for divorce in 2006, listing “cruel and inhumane treatment.” Those divorce papers were withdrawn. But can Matt stop her from filing for a second time after admitting that he felt “embarrassed and ashamed” for his actions that got him fired?

Hollywood Life quoted a source’s statement about the challenges that Lauer faces in trying to mend his marriage in the wake of the sex scandal.

“Matt Lauer’s reportedly hopeful that he and Annette Roque can heal their marriage, despite reports she wants a divorce.”

After 19 years together, Matt is focused on persuading Annette to change her mind, according to the insider. Even though Lauer recognizes that the sexual misconduct allegations have hurt his marriage, he hasn’t lost hope.

The 59-year-old father of three children with 54-year-old Roque reportedly is taking advantage of her alleged decision to wait until after the holidays to file for divorce. The source revealed that Matt is battling to save his marriage.

As Lauer and his wife prepare for what is anticipated to be a very tense holiday season for the family, they are holding off on making “long-term decisions,” added the insider. Focused on their children, Matt and Annette are coping by taking it one day at a time until the dust settles.

The couple was seen together at horse riding lessons for Romy, their teenage daughter. Lauer also was spotted shopping with his daughter. For now, Matt and his wife are seeking to create a “happy, stable” environment for their children, according to one of the sources.