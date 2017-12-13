‘Enraged’ Trump Called Steve Bannon After Roy Moore Loss – ‘Drunk’ Bannon Hung Up On Him, Says ‘WH Advisor’

The GOP candidate Roy Moore lost the Alabama senate race and President Donald Trump reportedly didn’t take the news well. As reported by CNN, famous Alabamans like Charles Barkley encouraged people to show up at the polls and reject Moore, who has been accused of sexual misconduct against girls as young as 14 years of age. The finger is already being pointed at Steven Bannon, with CNN headlines like “Steve Bannon’s political science experiment blew up in Trump’s face” being published on Wednesday, December 13.

According to the Huffington Post, it was Bannon who had been charged with helping Trump make it to the White House, but now Steve is being blamed – in part – for Moore’s “humiliating loss” in Alabama on Tuesday. With the victory of Doug Jones comes renewed criticisms against Bannon, who formerly was Trump’s White House strategist. Bannon’s new strategy included campaigning for Moore and attempting to garner candidates that were pro-Trump into his stable. Bannon backed Moore nearly from the beginning of his campaign run, preferring Roy to Senator Luther Strange, Trump’s favored candidate in the Republican primary.

According to the below tweet from the popular Twitter account named “Rogue WH Snr Advisor,” Trump allegedly phoned Bannon after Jones won, with the purported West Wing-based account calling Trump “enraged.” The president allegedly blamed Bannon for “wrecking America.” The account claimed that “Bannon, already extremely drunk, hung up on Trump.”

After Jones win, Trump called Bannon, enraged – blamed him for "wrecking America." Bannon already extremely drunk, hung up on Trump. — Rogue WH Snr Advisor (@RogueSNRadvisor) December 13, 2017

Steve Bannon Blamed For Roy Moore’s Loss

As seen in the below photo, Moore shook hands with Bannon at a campaign event on December 5, in Fairhope, Alabama. However, Moore’s shocking defeat is being placed squarely on the shoulders of Bannon by some folks. Even Trump took to Twitter to claim that he knew Moore would lose.

The reason I originally endorsed Luther Strange (and his numbers went up mightily), is that I said Roy Moore will not be able to win the General Election. I was right! Roy worked hard but the deck was stacked against him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2017

On social media and beyond, Bannon’s critics have pounced on Steve to blame him for turning a red state like Alabama blue. A search for Bannon’s name on Twitter results in plenty of tweets that mock Bannon for losing the “reddest state in the union.”

Source close to WH: "It's devastating for the president… this is an earthquake… Virginia but on steroids… the president has egg on his face" because of Bannon. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) December 13, 2017

President Trump has been left with egg on his face, wrote CNN’s Senior White House Correspondent Jim Acosta, quoting a White House source that called Moore’s loss “devastating for the president.”