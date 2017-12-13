Jax Taylor Says He’ll Marry Brittany Cartwright — If That’s What They ‘Need To Do’

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright could be headed towards marriage.

Despite having cheated on Cartwright earlier this year, Taylor has remained in the good graces of his girlfriend of two years and now says that he is willing to get married to her if that is what needs to happen.

“If marriage is what we need to do, then that’s what we’re gonna do,” he said on December 12.

According to Jax Taylor, he doesn’t “really want” to be with anyone else and he also doesn’t want to see Brittany Cartwright move on with someone new. That said, he has expressed his hesitancy to get married in the past.

As Vanderpump Rules fans will recall, Jax Taylor told Brittany Cartwright during Season 4 that he didn’t have any interest in getting married. However, a short time later, he changed his mind and told The Daily Dish that if he does get married, it will be to Cartwright. As he explained, he didn’t believe in marriage before meeting Cartwright, who has made it clear that she wants to get married and have kids.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright went through a rocky few weeks earlier this year after Taylor admitted to cheating on Cartwright with their Vanderpump Rules co-star, Faith Stowers.

A post shared by Jax Taylor (@mrjaxtaylor) on Jun 29, 2017 at 5:55pm PDT

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s relationship has been a hot topic for fans for the past couple of weeks as the cheating scandal continues to play out on Vanderpump Rules and many fans have flooded Cartwright with questions about her decision to get back with her cheating boyfriend.

In tweets sent to Brittany Cartwright on Monday night after her boyfriend admitted to cheating, concerned fans expressed shock in her decision and slammed her for not learning her lesson with Jax Taylor. Others wrote to the reality star, telling her that if he cheated on her once, he would likely do so again.

To see more of Jax Taylor and his co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Brittany Cartwright, Tom Sandoval, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Scheana Marie, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, and Tom Schwartz, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.