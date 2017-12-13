Taylor Swift To Get A Birthday Surprise From New Boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift is celebrating her birthday today and it seems that she had her wish granted months ago when she met her new boyfriend Joe Alwyn. According to a new report, the 26-year-old actor has got something special planned for his girlfriend’s 28th birthday. The British heartthrob is allegedly planning a surprise romantic dinner and intimate night alone with the Grammy Award winner at a luxury hotel suite.

A source told Hollywood Life that Taylor and Joe’s romance has been amazing lately and he can’t wait to surprise his lady love with a passionate evening. The couple is reportedly falling in love with each other and things have never been better. The star of Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk has allegedly ordered dozens of red roses and several bottles of champagne. He also hired a private chef to prepare her favorite dishes.

It seems that Swift is getting spoiled by Alwyn on her birthday. Aside from a romantic dinner, the dashing actor also reportedly customized a diamond pendant for her. It has huge diamonds on it that form the number 13, which was the day of the month she was born.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn started dating around May, but have managed to keep a low-profile relationship. It was only recently that they flaunted their romance in public at the Z100 Jingle Ball in New York City. The couple packed on the PDA at the event and fans were thrilled to see the songstress looking really happy with her new boyfriend.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

According to E! News, Taylor and Joe were seen holding hands and spotted dancing and singing along to Ed Sheeran’s famous ballad “Thinking Out Loud.” They reportedly even sneaked in a kiss at one point. Unlike Swift’s former boyfriends, Alwyn seems to prefer being in the background instead of sharing the spotlight with her.

An insider revealed that Joe is extremely supportive of Taylor and he is her number one fan. He was even seen filming her while performing at the event. He even plans to go on tour with her when he can and attend her shows. Another source claimed that things are going great between them. She is reportedly excited to spend more time with him during the holidays and New Year’s Eve.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn may have finally confirmed that they are officially dating, but pop star still doesn’t want her relationship to be highly publicized because she thinks that it is sacred. The “Ready for it?” hitmaker feels that keeping their romance away from the public has worked out for the best. Joe reportedly doesn’t like the attention or have any interest in being a celebrity. It has been a great change for Taylor and she is very happy with her new boyfriend.