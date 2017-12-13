The Late Late Show featured an unexpected takeover on Tuesday night as Harry Styles stepped in as the host of the CBS talk show with just “two and a half hours notice” after James Corden’s wife, Julia Carey, went into labor prior to going on air.

Standing before an enthusiastic audience, the 23-year-old singer explained that he had been asked to cover for the show’s front man at the last minute after James and Julia welcomed their third child, a daughter, half an hour before the show was due to be broadcast.

Harry, who had little time to prepare for the stand-in gig, casually revealed that he had stopped by the hospital and visited the couple’s newborn baby before dashing over to the studio to take over hosting duties on the late-night talk show.

“This is very exciting,” the former One Direction star announced.

“About half an hour ago James and his wife Jules had a beautiful baby girl. Congratulations.”

“In fact, I was just at the hospital before I came to fill in, and she looks a lot like James – mainly because James looks like a giant baby,” he comically added as part of his opening monologue.

.@Harry_Styles is here with a special announcement!???? pic.twitter.com/U4GuPltSUA — ☃️ Frosty The Late Late Showman ☃️ (@latelateshow) December 13, 2017

Harry joked that his appearance as guest host was a “one time thing” unless the producers “liked what they see.”

The “Sign of the Times” singer has been a good friend to James for a number of years, with the British pair frequently collaborating on projects together.

Earlier this year, they teamed up for an unforgettable Carpool Karaoke session featuring passionately sung power ballads and an array of bizarre outfits. This came immediately after Harry’s appearance in a week-long residency on The Late Late Show in which he performed new songs from his self-titled solo album every night.

#CarpoolHarryoke. Thursday. You’re welcome.????:@terencepatrick A post shared by The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) on May 16, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

Following the Dunkirk star’s latest stint on the US talk show, James took to Twitter to thank him for his efforts while, at the same time, sharing the exciting news of his baby’s arrival.

Today we welcomed a beautiful baby daughter into the world. Both she and her mother are doing great. We can’t stop smiling. Thank you Harry for stepping in to host the show at 2 and a half hours notice! x x x — James Corden (@JKCorden) December 13, 2017

Elsewhere on Twitter, Ben Winston, the show’s executive producer, admitted that it had been a “crazy day” as he joined fellow stars, viewers and fans in congratulating James and Julia on the birth of their third child.

Crazy day. Our wonderful host @JKCorden had his baby today with a half hour to go before the show! Congrats to the Cordens. And thanks to the incredible @Harry_Styles for stepping in literally at the last minute. What a performance with no prep! — Ben Winston (@benwinston) December 13, 2017

James and Julia are already parents to son Max, six, and daughter Carey, three.

The pair met through mutual friends in 2009 and began dating shortly afterwards. Speaking of the moment that they “fell in love,” James previously told Rolling Stone that he didn’t understand Hollywood’s body ideals, particularly how they are portrayed in romantic movies.

“I could never understand when I watch romantic comedies the notion that for some reason unattractive or heavy people don’t fall in love. If they do, it’s in some odd, kooky, roundabout way—and it’s not. It’s exactly the same.”

“I met my wife; she barely owned a television and worked for Save the Children. We sat down one night and we fell in love and that was it,” he added.

In September 2012, three years into their long-term relationship, James and Julia tied the knot in a £250,000 ceremony at Babington House in Somerset, England.

Huge congratulations to the happy couple.