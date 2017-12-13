Humanoid Robots Will Carry Visitors’ Luggage At Tokyo Airport During 2020 Olympics

Japanese scientists have worked for years on robotic technology, and now they want to show it off to the whole world. Japanese authorities are currently working on a plan to use humanoid robots to assist foreign visitors arriving in the country during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

According to a report published in Phy.org, several robots will be deployed at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. These robots will assist visitors in a variety of tasks, such as receiving their luggage, giving them directions, interpreting their language, and much more.

Yutaka Kuratomi, an official from the Japan Airport Terminal, told AFP that seven new robots have been designed so far, and authorities are finalizing a plan on how to use them in the best possible way at the Tokyo Airport.

Sputnik News reveals that one of the newly designed robots is Cinnamon, a white humanoid robot, which will move around the airport during Olympics and greet visitors to the grand event. Equipped with an artificial intelligence system, this robot will provide general assistance to travelers and give them directions as per their queries.

Another robot at the airport will carry the luggage of the visitors through the airport premises.

A robot, designed like a fluffy cat, will translate visitors’ sentences into some specific languages. Travellers will speak to this robot through a microphone, and the translation will appear on its screen.

Authorities are planning to conduct the trials for these robots at Haneda Airport from January 9, 2018.

The launch of new humanoid robots in Japan comes at a time when this Asian country is facing a labor shortage problem due to an aging population. Now, Japan is trying to find the solution of the problem in robots able to communicate and work like humans. Earlier this year, Japanese scientists unveiled a robot designed to perform the duties of a Buddhist priest at funerals. Named “Pepper,” this robot provides a cheaper alternative to human priests. It costs just $450 per funeral, compared to $2,200 charged by a human priest.

Earlier this month, Nissan also revealed a plan to start field tests for driverless robot taxis in the country. Testing of these robotic taxis will be carried out in the Yokohama region next year. Nissan has been working with mobile game company DeNA to develop this new autonomous car service that will allow customers to call a driverless vehicle through a mobile app. The same app will be used to set the destination and pay the fare. This robot taxi service will support multiple languages, and passengers’ safety will be ensured through a remote monitoring system. Nissan expects to roll out this service by 2020.