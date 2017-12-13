Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson 2017: ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Stars Are Unlikely To Be Together, Friendship Over?

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson rose to fame due to their exemplary portrayal as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele, respectively, in the popular Fifty Shades movie series. As a matter of fact, the pair is set to reprise their roles in the imminent third and last installment called Fifty Shades Freed. Despite their undeniable on-screen chemistry, reports claim that Jamie and Dakota are very unlikely to be together.

Dating rumors have been hounding the Fifty Shades Freed lead stars for quite some time already. In fact, there were even speculations claiming that Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson were spotted getting cozy with each other while filming the first two installments of the series. Unconfirmed reports suggest that even Amelia Warner had suspected the duo of cheating on her.

Celebrity Insider previously claimed that Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson’s closeness to each other had caused a rift between the 35-year-old Irish actor and his wife. However, the father of two was quick to debunk these rumors. The Fifty Shades Freed actor told The Telegraph that his marriage did not suffer because of his close relationship with his on-screen partner. Jamie also clarified that nothing romantic is going on between him and Dakota.

“The more public interest there is in you, the more horrible people become. People start to say disgusting things about your family, about your children.”

Another reason why the Fifty Shades Freed stars are very unlikely to be together are the recent reports claiming that Dakota Johnson is exclusively seeing Chris Martin. An unnamed Us Weekly insider claimed that Jamie Dornan’s leading lady and the Coldplay frontman already an item. There were even reports claiming that the rumored couple flew off to Israel last month and spent time together there.

“They’ve gotten to know each other really well and are very comfortable [with] one another. Chris sends Dakota his music to get her opinion. It’s more than just a fling.”

Because of these reports, some fans have settled on the thought that it is impossible for Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson to be romantically involved with each other at this point. The 24-year-old American actress and the Viva la Vida singer have yet to comment on the reports claiming that they are already together.

I was thinking about! Hm, if the lead actors will don't mind … why not, I'd to watching it. #FiftyShadesFreed: BAD NEWS for #JamieDornan and #DakotaJohnson fans ahead of final movie https://t.co/K6sQ4G9CWx — Mrs. T. W. Miller???? (@IAmAphroditeOz) December 12, 2017

Meanwhile, the Fifty Shades Darker stars are reportedly not on good terms right now. The husband of Amelia Warner allegedly got mad at his leading lady because of her “diva” attitude on the set. Rumors have it that the pair does not speak to each other and are not planning to appear together on the third installment’s premiere on Feb. 9, 2018.

Watch Fifty Shades Freed trailer: Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan take their love to its climax and beyond.. https://t.co/XAoWqyoeyn — NewsBoss.in (@NewsBossIndia) November 27, 2017

Neither of the two personalities has confirmed nor denied the claims up to this writing. Therefore, avid followers of the Fifty Shades Freed lead stars should take these speculations lightly until everything is proven true and correct. Stay tuned for more news and updates about Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson!