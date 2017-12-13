Kylie Jenner Fears Being Single Mother, Travis Scott Choosing Career Over ‘KUWTK’ Baby?

Kylie Jenner is beyond concerned about her life once she’s given birth to her baby girl, it has been alleged.

While she and Travis Scott had come to the agreement that they would move in together following the birth of the child, Kylie is starting to get the impression that those plans may not be happening after all.

The 20-year-old has learned that her beau will continue to travel the world as part of his touring duties, which will evidently make it hard for the rapper to spend quality time with his newborn baby.

There had been an endless amount of things Kylie Jenner had reportedly discussed with Travis prior to his plans to go on the road, and now it seems as if most of their original plans have gone out of the window.

The reality star fears having to raise her daughter on her own since Travis will spend most of his time on the road next year, Hollywood Life reveals, and it’s making her beyond anxious.

That’s not how she planned on welcoming her baby into the world — she’s been very clear about the things she expected of Travis Scott once they were to prep for the birth, but now it’s as if Kylie Jenner is beginning to question her beau’s commitments.

One of the reasons that have made Kylie so worried is the simple fact that she hasn’t even seen Travis much throughout her pregnancy.

thank you @jeffleatham & team for making my XMAS dreams come true! 20 feet of magic! Even more perfect in real life … ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 7, 2017 at 7:40pm PST

While she’s been spending the majority of her time behind closed doors in Calabasas, Travis has been touring in Europe, and their time apart has been incredibly difficult on her because she’s just wanted her boyfriend to be by her side.

If things continue to remain like this upon the baby’s arrival, Kylie Jenner will be deeply concerned about the future she will have with Travis.

Mood @papermagazine A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 11, 2017 at 11:24am PST

In a perfect world, Kylie would want to give her daughter a household that’s filled with two loving parents, but for one reason or the other, she seems to be doubting that this will end up being the case.

Kylie Jenner has yet to confirm reports that she’s pregnant.