Keaton Jones’ Father Revealed As A White Supremacist With ‘White Pride’ Tattoo Currently In Jail

The bullied boy Keaton Jones went viral after a video recorded by his mother showed him detail his experience with bullying and standing up to bullies. He has since garnered support from celebrities, such as Snoop Dogg, UFC President Dana White, Captain America star Chris Evans, and numerous athletes and actors.

Keaton Jones’ family is facing additional backlash as his father is reportedly a white supremacist with a “White Pride” tattoo visible in a selfie published by TMZ. Additionally, Keaton’s father has other tattoo’s relating to the Crazy White Boy Gang and white pride symbols. The report states that Keaton’s father’s name is Shaun White and he had posted numerous racist memes on social media prior to his arrest for an unspecified crime.

This report comes as Keaton’s mother was accused of trying to exploit her son for financial gain while facing accusations of racism for social media post that include a confederate flag. The mother of Keaton, Kimberly Jones claimed that the photos of the Confederate flag were supposed to be “ironic and funny” during an appearance on Good Morning America.

Kimberly went on to apologize to those who were offended and denied that she was racist stating “Those who know me and my family know we aren’t racist.”

Keaton’s mother said this before it was revealed that his estranged father Shaun White is a white supremacist. Some celebrities are sticking by Keaton Jones, stating that his parent’s beliefs don’t necessarily reflect his personal views.

Game of Thrones actress Nathalie Emmanuel tweeted in support of Keaton despite her disappointment in his mother’s views.

Learning that Keaton’s family are supportive of the confederate flag is disappointing for me as a person of colour but I still feel that this child, yes CHILD, deserves to be treated with respect & should not be bullied. The beliefs/hypocrisy of his parents is another issue. 1/2 https://t.co/eAS6AxqJ8I — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) December 11, 2017

Some celebrities withdrew their direct support to Keaton, opting to focus on an anti-bullying stance. A rumor started on social media that Keaton was bullied as a response to calling other students the N-word. However, there is no evidence that this occurred as the school has not released any information concerning bullying accusations.

Keaton’s sister Lakyn Jones, who was active on Twitter, has since made her account private amid the backlash.

Keaton Jones’ father has been in jail since 2015 and is scheduled to be released in 2018, according to the report. Shaun White is photographed with his son on social media back in 2015 before his arrest. It is unclear what type of relationship they had prior to his arrest.