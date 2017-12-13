Gwen Stefani Fears She’s Not Supposed To Marry Blake Shelton: Why Hasn’t ‘The Voice’ Star Proposed?

Gwen Stefani will soon be giving her hopes up on the chances that she will ever walk down the aisle and tie the knot with Blake Shelton, it has been alleged.

According to Hollywood Life, the former No Doubt member has been holding out in the hopes that her beau would make the moves and propose to her — and now that the year is coming to an end, Gwen supposedly feels somewhat disappointed.

They’ve been together for quite some time now, and considering that they are also sharing a home together with Gwen Stefani’s children, at this given point, the “Hollaback Girl” star would feel complete if she was to find herself being proposed to again.

Gwen lays a lot of value when it comes to marriage, and though her previous didn’t work out, due to her former partner’s cheating affair with another partner, she feels strongly about Blake and knows that he’s an amazing family man.

With that said, Gwen Stefani isn’t forcing anything that Blake may not be ready for on his own part. She’ll love him regardless, but mentally, she’s already told herself that if she doesn’t find herself being proposed to by the end of next year, she’s ruling out a possible marriage for their future.

It wouldn’t be something that ruins their relationship, but as previously mentioned, Gwen has always considered herself to be someone who finds herself falling hard for the men she dates — and with Shelton, she can’t see herself being with anyone else.

Of course, there’s an understanding that Blake had also gone through a divorce of his own, so jumping into marriage again may not be something that’s on his radar right now, though the country singer has never actually commented on whether he would want to tie the knot again.

Gwen Stefani and Blake are planning to spend the Christmas holidays together, following an eventful couple of weeks, as the mother of three traveled around the country to promote her first Christmas album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas.

Gwen Stefani has remained quiet on rumors she fears not being proposed to by Blake.