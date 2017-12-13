Kourtney Kardashian Introduces Family To Younes Bendjima, Their ‘KUWTK’ Christmas Plans Revealed

Kourtney Kardashian has reportedly introduced Younes Bendjima to her three children and the rest of her family, it has been revealed.

According to People, the get-together didn’t happen too long ago, and it seemed like the likes of Kim and Kris Jenner couldn’t wait to finally see Kourtney’s man in person, especially since she’s been quietly dating him since May.

Now that Kourtney Kardashian has confirmed that the relationship is serious, she definitely wants her family’s support, having wanted to use the last couple of months to really figure out whether she had genuinely seen herself having a future with the model.

Sources tell the news publication that Kourtney couldn’t be happier. The kids have met Younes and they all love him. He’s really great with kids, and it goes without saying that he’s adapted into the Kardashian household really well; they love his charm and genuine character.

What’s even better is that Bendjima isn’t a big partying kind of person, which is rather funny since Kourt’s ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, happens to be quite the opposite.

Younes spends the majority of his time at home when he’s not working as a model, and it seems like that’s worked out great for Kourtney because the 24-year-old has not wanted to leave his girlfriend’s side since officially getting together.

On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney had stressed that she hesitated in letting people know about her new relationship since she hadn’t been on a date for well over a decade.

Having spent a huge part of her life with Scott, as they raised their children together, Kourtney Kardashian didn’t want to rush into a romance, tell her family, and then realize that the relationship had no chance of working out.

It’s further explained, via People, that Younes has already been invited to Kris Jenner’s Christmas event this year, which will be one of the first family gatherings that the model will have attended at the Kardashian household.

As for Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend, sources say Scott is still happily in love with girlfriend, Sofia Richie, whom he was recently spotted out in Miami with.