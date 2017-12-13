Justin Bieber Not Invited To Selena Gomez Christmas Event: Family Disapprove Of Romance?

Justin Bieber will not be spending Christmas with Selena Gomez, it has been reported.

According to People, Selena’s family have not extended an invitation to the singer’s boyfriend, and that’s despite the fact that the duo has been seeing one another for well over two months now.

From what’s been gathered, it seems as if Selena’s relatives still aren’t convinced that having Justin Bieber around them is the right move forward, let alone knowing that he has reconciled with the “Come & Get It” hitmaker.

There’s been so much history between the two that people around Gomez haven’t been able to forget about some of the incidents that quickly — particularly since it evidently led Selena to check into rehab.

Whatever the case may be, sources tell the publication that Justin Bieber will be spending Christmas with his family in Canada, from how things are currently looking, though he would have loved to know that there’s a chance he could be with Selena during the festive celebration.

While family members are taking rather long to adjust to the fact that Justin Bieber and Selena are back together, neither one of them is putting pressure on each other’s relatives to accept their reconciliation.

Gomez has already made it clear that she’s happier than ever before now that she’s back with Justin Bieber, who has since dedicated the majority of his time to his church and his religion.

There are even plans for the couple to purchase their first home together early next year, showing clear signs that both Justin and Selena are strongly determined to make sure that their relationship doesn’t fall flat again.

So, regardless of whether Justin Bieber is invited to the Christmas event at the family of Selena’s home, it doesn’t change the fact that he is still going to see Gomez after the holidays, and the will continue to work on their relationship as the weeks go by.

It goes without saying, however, that Justin Bieber definitely didn’t expect the process of getting on good terms with Selena’s family to have been easy, to begin with, so it’s proving itself to be quite the challenge.