Khloe Kardashian Feuding With Tristan Thompson’s Friends Ahead Of Baby Birth — Moving Back To LA?

Khloe Kardashian has tried to compromise with the adjustment of sharing a home with Tristan Thompson and his friends, but enough is enough.

According to Radar Online, the pregnant reality star has gotten sick and tired of the rowdiness that is going on in the living room as she tries to sleep late at night.

A source tells the publication that Khloe has been staying out with Tristan in Cleveland, as her baby bump continues to grow, ultimately choosing to be close to her boyfriend, but doing so has not been easy because the athlete’s friends are making her life extremely miserable.

Seeing that this is Khloe Kardashian’s first time being pregnant, she’s very careful with how she goes about the remainder of her journey, so when she wants to sleep, the last thing Khloe wants to hear is speed-racing games being played to the point where she can hear it from her bedroom.

It’s being insinuated that Thompson hasn’t addressed the matter to his friends by himself, which is what has agitated Khloe Kardashian so much. She had decided to relocate to Cleveland to be with her man, but now that she’s there, the TV personality can’t even rest herself for a new day without Tristan’s friends making an endless amount of noise.

If that wasn’t bad enough, Khloe Kardashian is also said to be suffering from morning sickness, so as of right now, she has a lot on her plate that would explain why she’s looking to get as much peace and quiet as she can.

???? Be such a good soul that people crave your vibes. Good vibes ONLY ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 28, 2017 at 6:24pm PST

The outlet continues by saying that Khloe Kardashian reportedly feels Tristan’s actions are selfish towards her. She thinks he should be more supportive of her decision in wanting a quiet environment, regardless of how much he and his friends may want to play video games.

They are preparing to welcome their child into the world and Tristan’s priorities should be elsewhere.

❥The day I met you, my life changed. Thank you my love!❥ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Dec 11, 2017 at 9:03am PST

Khloe Kardashian is rumored to give birth in Los Angeles early next year, having stressed that she wants her baby born in Los Angeles, close to all of her family and friends.

The TV personality has yet to confirm she’s pregnant.