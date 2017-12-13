Rob Kardashian ‘Still Struggling With His Health’ As Blac Chyna Plans Spinoff Series On Rival Network [Rumors]

While the famous Kardashian-Jenner sisters are already feeling the Christmas spirit, their reclusive brother Rob is reportedly not feeling merry as he continues to “struggle with his health.”

In an exclusive report by People, it has been alleged that the 30-year-old sock designer is still in a “sad state,” five months after his explosive social media tirade against his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna.

The Rob & Chyna star reportedly keeps himself isolated from the outside world and only socializes with his family. An insider told the outlet that Rob Kardashian has been spending most of his time with his one-year-old daughter Dream.

Apparently, the Arthur George owner is keen on being a good father to his daughter despite all the difficulties he’s been facing lately. The source also noted that the adorable tot seems to be the only person who can cheer him up.

“He only cares about [daughter] Dream and loves spending time with her, but that’s about it. He doesn’t seem excited about anything else.”

The outlet also revealed that Rob Kardashian is currently not dating anyone, adding that he still finds it difficult to be confident with how he looks, especially with all the weight he gained.

It can be recalled that the controversial reality star has openly battled weight gain and depression since 2014. He was also diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.

However, despite all the assistance from his nutritionist and fitness trainer, Rob Kardashian is still “very much addicted to junk food” and finds it “very difficult to get motivated,” the outlet added.

Meanwhile, amid Rob Kardashian’s alleged struggles with his health, Blac Chyna is reportedly planning to make a comeback on television.

According to Radar Online, the 29-year-old curvaceous beauty is going to work on a new reality show that will focus solely on her. Apparently, the rumored show will feature Blac Chyna’s controversial love life, career, and of course, her daughter Dream.

Shmood ???? Hair | @kendrasboutique A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Dec 10, 2017 at 12:21pm PST

The webloid added that the former exotic dancer is expected to rake in six figures for the show. However, Blac Chyna’s spinoff series will not be shown on E!, which aired Rob & Chyna.

Apparently, Kris Jenner convinced the network to “ban” Blac Chyna’s reality show despite its possible high ratings.

This allegedly prompted the aspiring rapper to accept an offer from a rival network. However, no further details have been revealed about the rumored spinoff.

So far, Blac Chyna has yet to confirm such claims. Rob Kardashian and his family have yet to comment on the rumors as well.