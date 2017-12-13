‘The Punisher’ Season 2 Announced By Netflix: Fans Weigh In On Possible Plot

After a shaky release, Netflix and Marvel finally launched The Punisher for all to watch. The series received mixed reviews at first but eventually won over a vast majority. Its popularity has prompted the streaming giant to renew the show for a second season only a few weeks after Season 1 of The Punisher was released.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the streaming service announced the shows renewal on Tuesday, December 12, 2017. The Punisher’s renewal might just be the fastest Netflix renewal to date since Season 1 of the series was just released on November 17, 2017, reported Deadline.

The Punisher’s growing fanbase is ecstatic that Season 2 has already been confirmed. Based on comments on various social media platforms, fans of the show are eager to delve back into Frank Castle’s dark world.

Some fans are already pitching ideas and sharing their thoughts on how The Punisher Season 2 could progress. For instance, Subject9_ suggested that the first season of The Punisher didn’t fully explore the darkest portrayal of Frank Castle in a comment in the television subreddit.

“It seems like he is not really The Punisher yet, in fact, I sorta wish that he hadn’t already been named that in the show. There is a big psychological difference between killing for vengeance, and straight up decided that all criminals need to die. I am very interested to see what sends Castle over that edge.”

Based on Subject9’s comment, Jon Bernthal’s character could become even more relentless in Season 2 of The Punisher.

Marvel's The Punisher Season 2 is Officially Happening – https://t.co/j0ceDUSPNo pic.twitter.com/mOuf3flDsz — Screen Rant (@screenrant) December 12, 2017

Early fans of the show might remember that, initially, there were mixed reviews about The Punisher due to its content and portrayal of Frank Castle. Some viewers felt the content was too violent for television while fans of the anti-hero believed that Jon Bernthal’s portrayal of the hero was too soft. However, it must be noted that Bernthal’s performance as The Punisher has never been criticized. In fact, his acting chops might be considered the number one reason the series succeeded despite early criticisms.

“The reviews are mixed, and it’s a love/hate thing. The two main reasons for hatred seem to be the content it deals with, and it was not true to comic book Punisher,” commented imaginaryideals in a thread about The Punisher in a subreddit dedicated to The Defenders.

“To your point about being true to comic book Punisher, basically Frank is not nearly broken enough as he should be. He’s way too functional in the show compared to [the] comics Punisher,” wrote theczarman, supporting imaginaryideals’ comment.

“…Jon Bernthal is so Punisher. He doesn’t even know it. He was born for this role,” commented ToneDiez in a thread about Season 2 of the series in the television subreddit.

“Seriously the show would have fallen completely flat with an actor who didn’t completely embody the role as he does.The writing is pretty good, but his performance is what really sells it,” agreed BlackfishBlues.

If fans are expecting an even more hardcore Punisher, then it stands to reason that fans are hoping for one mean plot. Some fans have suggested bringing Ghost Rider into the mix for one epic collaboration. According to ScreenRant, Jon Bernthal and Gabriel Luna—who plays Ghost Rider in The Defenders series—have shown interest in having their characters meet in the past. So, the idea may not be that far-fetched.

Other than the fact that there will be a Season 2 of The Punisher, Netflix has not released any further details about the series. Until the release of the second season, fans will just have to rewatch the first season.