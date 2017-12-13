Michael Schumacher remains the best undisputed Formula 1 driver in the history of the sport even after his tragic skiing accident in 2013 that caused him serious head injuries. Numerous reports are claiming that Lewis Hamilton could set new records and beat the retired German racing driver. However, the 32-year-old racing star has recently revealed that he does not have plans on chasing down Michael’s records.

Speaking to ESPN, Lewis Hamilton hinted that he might retire sooner than what his fans think. The British driver told the publication that he only plans to stay in the racing industry for “another couple of years.” Lewis also clarified that beating the records of Michael Schumacher is not part of his goals though he would be grateful if he could match the achievements of Juan Manuel Fangio.

“I have spoken to those who have retired early, those who retired late and everyone says stay in as long as you can. That’s not going to happen.”

Despite his recent statements, rumors have it that Lewis Hamilton could possibly be just keeping his plans to break Michael Schumacher’s records under wraps. Beyond the Flag even claims that the four-time Formula 1 world champion still has enough time to set new records. The news outlet added Lewis could possibly have more than 91 career victories in three years’ time.

“Hamilton has 62 career victories to his name. Schumacher has 91, which is also an all-time record. In three years, Hamilton could be in the 91-range.”

The publication added that Lewis Hamilton just needs 29 more wins to match Michael Schumacher’s 91 wins. It even projected that having 10 wins for another three seasons could take the Lewis’ own records to 92, which would clearly become a new all-time wins record. Though Lewis did not give an exact date, the British racing driver teased that he might retire in 2021.

“Maybe in 2021 I’ll hand the baton over to [Mercedes junior] George [Russell]. He’ll be there anyway before then. I’m going to keep going.”

Lewis Hamilton has yet to comment on the claims saying that he is pretending not to worry about beating the all-time records of Michael Schumacher. Hence, avid followers of the Formula 1 star should take these speculations lightly until everything is proven true and correct.

Lewis Hamilton says he won’t be in F1 long enough to match legendary Michael Schumacher’s seven titles https://t.co/Lp1onLIFU2 — The Sun – Motorsport (@SunMotorsport) December 8, 2017

Meanwhile, former Ferrari CEO Jean Todt divulged, at the FIA’s Hall of Fame last week, that Michael Schumacher is “still fighting” for his life. The Telegraph reported that the World Automobile Federation (FIA) president told the attendees that the Formula 1 legend should be at the said event. Jean also stated that the German racer is special to him.

“We miss Michael. He’s there, still fighting. A fight is going on. Michael is someone very special, someone special for motorsport.”

RT @BetOracleCom: Michael Schumacher 'still fighting' after ski accident four years ago, says FIA president Jean Todt #F1 https://t.co/VRP6q9TQQq — Jwsoat Bot (@JwsoatBot) December 10, 2017

The statements of Jean Todt came a few months after it was claimed that the Formula 1 legend would “probably not 100% recover” after hitting his head on a rock while skiing in French Alps in 2013. Previous reports have it that the German racer is still getting medications and therapies at his Swiss mansion near Lake Geneva. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Michael Schumacher!