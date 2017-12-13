Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner On The Brink Of Pushing President Donald Trump Too Far?

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are taking a bit of the spotlight for themselves in recent weeks and it’s affect on President Donald Trump isn’t a positive one. A handful of people familiar with the sensitive dynamics of the West Wing reveal the president won’t tolerate anyone other than himself getting glory — and that includes his daughter and son-in-law.

A person who recently spoke with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner at a party also talked with the president. The individual tells Vanity Fair that the attention Jared received for his role in the Jerusalem decision and praise heaped on Ivanka for blasting Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore “could irritate” Donald Trump. It was reported that Trump was fumed after his daughter said there’s a “special place in hell for those who prey on children.” Her comments were later used by the Democrats while campaigning to get Doug Jones, the Democratic winner for Alabama Senate, elected. A robocall of her comments was played on a billboard van that drove around while the president attended a Pensacola rally campaigning for Moore last Friday. Two people familiar with Trump’s reaction to this inform Vanity Fair that he was “irked” by the whole thing.

“Everyone knows that all glory goes to him,” the source said of President Trump. “When you work with him, you don’t make it about you. They broke rule No. 1.”

A lot is unraveling as the Robert Mueller investigation moves forward. Former national security adviser Michael Flynn admitted to lying to the F.B.I. and is now working with them in the probe over possible collusion between the Russians and the Trump campaign. Flynn alleged that he was directed by a “very senior member” of the presidential transition team, to discuss a United Nations resolution involving Israeli settlements. Kushner has denied any collusion with the Russians or wrongdoing, but three people tell Vanity Fair that some of Jared and Ivanka’s New York friends have been talking amongst themselves about “how long Jared has.”

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. Alex Brandon / AP Images

Steve Bannon, former White House chief strategist, attended a rally in Alabama for Roy Moore on Monday night. In his address, he mocked Ivanka Trump’s words with the intention to supposedly hurt her position in the White House when he told the crowd that “there’s a special place in hell for Republicans who should know better.”

A person familiar with Bannon’s decision to mock Ivanka confirmed that it was a way to get Trump “closer to booting her out of the White House.”

“You have Trump robocalling for Moore, and Jones using Ivanka in an ad,” this person continued. “If that doesn’t show you how f**ed up that White House is, I don’t know what does.”

Steve Bannon was reportedly feuding with Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump during his time at the White House. Now that he’s out of the president’s inner circle, he’ll malign them when the right opportunity arises, as it did Monday night.

There have been countless speculations that Jared and Ivanka will leave Washington, D.C. and return to their private lives in New York City by next June. Kushner told the Washington Post a few weeks ago that he and Ivanka don’t plan on going anywhere and that they’re even looking for a house to buy in the area.