Is Kendall Jenner Hated By Fellow Supermodels For Being World’s Highest-Paid Model? ‘She’s Nothing But A Fad’

Kendall Jenner may be the current highest-paid model in the world but that doesn’t mean she already earned the respect of her fellow supermodels, it has been alleged.

In an exclusive report by Radar Online, it has been revealed that the 22-year-old La Perla endorser is being bashed by her fellow fashionistas after being named as this year’s top earner in the modeling industry.

According to the webloid, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is still having a hard time impressing the other supermodels, who allegedly think she doesn’t deserve her hefty paycheck.

Apparently, other models are not happy about Kendall Jenner’s coveted title despite the approval of famous designers. An insider told the webloid that the reality star’s colleagues in the catwalk think “she’s trash,” adding that her famous family was the reason why she gets those high-paying gigs.

“Sure, she’s technically beautiful but she only gets those high-paying gigs because of her cheap reality TV fame.”

The same source also noted that models who built their brands from scratch are “furious” about her “superficial rise to stardom.” There were claims that the models feel like it’s unfair that Kendall Jenner gets a spot on the runway quite easily.

Kendall Jenner’s new title as the highest-paid model in the world allegedly did not sit well with her fellow models. Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

According to the outlet, among the most unimpressed with the reality star’s new title are seasoned models Alessandra Ambrosio and Gisele Bundchen.

Apparently, the two, along with the other supermodels, have always predicted that Kendall Jenner was “nothing but a fad” and will eventually fade away in the limelight. However, with her coveted title and continuous flow of modeling gigs and endorsements, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star might remain in the spotlight for a long time.

“The news that her paycheck tops them all was a very bitter pill to swallow for a lot of models,” an alleged source revealed.

Kendall Jenner’s fame has always been credited to her reality TV fame, which she vehemently denies. Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

Kendall Jenner has always defended her career and denied claims that she was successful on the catwalk because of her famous family and their reality show. She also admitted that she wants to be taken seriously in the modeling field and be recognized for her skills and not her reality TV fame.

“People didn’t take me seriously as a model… I went on castings and some people weren’t feeling me because of my name. But it was great when people didn’t recognize me. I was like, ‘Thank you. Please don’t recognize me.'”

Kendall Jenner reportedly earned $22 million as a model this year. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Earlier this year, Kendall Jenner was named the world’s highest-paid model by Forbes magazine. According to the media company, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star earned $22 million in 2017, beating last year’s title-holder, Gisele Bundchen.

Apparently, the young model has doubled her earnings since last year after landing several endorsement deals for La Perla, Estee Lauder, and Adidas.

Kendall Jenner has also walked for Alexander Wang, Fendi, Chanel, Marc Jacobs, and more this year alone.