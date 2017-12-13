MMA Rumors: Floyd Mayweather Hints Potential Rematch With Conor McGregor In The Octagon

Undefeated boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. has already returned to the gym, entering the possibility that he is considering another comeback fight. However, it will not be in the boxing ring but in the Octagon. Will the UFC host the rematch between Mayweather and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor?

Even before the MayMac superfight happened, Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor were already talking about facing each other in the Octagon. Both fighters have different sets of skills. Mayweather obviously holds the upper hand in the boxing ring, but McGregor will definitely own him in the Octagon.

After failing to give Mayweather his first loss, “The Notorious” challenged him in an MMA fight. According to Maxim, McGregor said it’s time for Mayweather to test himself in the Octagon and earn the respect of the MMA world.

Recently, FightHype posted a video of Floyd Mayweather Jr. talking about receiving a comeback offer and fighting in the UFC. “Money” revealed the UFC called and asked him to fight in the Octagon. Mayweather expressed his willingness to accept the offer, believing he could have another huge payday.

“You already know I’m a money-getting motherf**ker,” Mayweather said, via MMA Mania. “I’m Money May. They just called me not too long ago and asked me to come back. I can come right back to the UFC. If I want, I can go, I can come right back to the UFC, I can go fight in the Octagon. I can do a three or four fight deal in the Octagon and make a billion dollars. Remember, I’m Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather, and you motherf**kers love me, and I love you motherf**kers.”

Will MayMac 2 happen in the Octagon? Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

The potential rematch between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor is expected to once again rock the world of fighting sports. However, it remains questionable if the UFC can give Mayweather the kind of cash he makes in boxing. Mayweather didn’t reveal any specific details regarding the comeback offer, but there is a high possibility that it’s not less than what he earned in his superfight with McGregor.

As of now, the UFC is yet to confirm or deny Mayweather’s claim. Aside from “Money,” the UFC lightweight champ is also linked to another boxing legend, Manny Pacquiao. The Filipino boxing icon revealed having preliminary negotiations with McGregor’s camp.

However, the fight won’t happen unless the UFC gives McGregor the go signal to fight again in the boxing ring. According to New York Post, UFC President Dana White also threatened to sue Pacquiao or anyone representing him if the secret negotiation with their fighter is true. Until his fight with either Pacquiao or Mayweather becomes official, McGregor is expected to face interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson for the title unification bout.