‘Red Dead Redemption 2:’ Rockstar’s Latest ‘GTA Online’ Update Has An Unexpected Surprise For ‘RDR2’ Fans

Red Dead Redemption 2‘s release date is a few months away, and fans are eagerly waiting. In the meantime, Rockstar has left a little surprise egg for RDR2‘s patient fans in GTA Online‘s latest update, Doomsday Heist.

According to IGN, GTA Online dataminers found a treasure hunt related to RDR2 in the game. The treasure in question is presented in a supply chest from Boles Overland Stagecoach Co., a company seen in the first trailer for Red Dead Redemption 2. However, opening the chest and retrieving its content may be two different matters altogether.

Inside the chest is a chance to win a unique RDR2 double-action revolver, reported VG247. The first line of the revolver’s description captures the overall mood Red Dead Redemption fans can expect from the game’s sequel.

“Because sometimes revenge is a dish best served six times, in quick succession, right between the eyes…”

According to the rest of the description players who sign up for the Rockstar Games Social will be eligible to try and beat the Double Action Revolver Head Shot Challenge. Only when a player beats the challenge can he/she retrieve the special weapon.

Winners of the challenge will get the double-action revolver and some GTA$. GTA Online players who are also RDR2 fans will be happy to know that Rockstar suggests that the weapon can be used later in either the sequel when it launches or more likely in RDR Online.

While a chance at the double-action revolver may be enough to entice players to sign up for Rockstar’s Social Club, others may want to know more about the online community service first. Joining the Social Club seems to be free and comes with a surprisingly good amount of perks.

Players who sign up for the Social Club can keep track of their stats and see how they are doing compared to other players in the community. Rockstar gamers can also join crews via the Social Club to win exclusive perks in the company’s line up of titles.

One of the biggest perks by far may be the opportunity to gain access to exclusive content. Members of the Social Club are entitled to some content just for joining. They also have a chance to win exclusive content by beating Social Club challenges like the Double Action Revolver Head Shot Challenge.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is expected to launch in Spring 2018. Red Dead Redemption 2 and the Grand Theft Auto franchise have been linked before. RDR2 is expected to adopt the same microtransactions system as GTA V and GTA Online. So there is no surprise that an RDR weapon was featured in GTA Online‘s latest update. The chest may be a hint from Rockstar about how Red Dead Redemption Online will work in the future.