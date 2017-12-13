NBA Trade Rumors: Raptors Could Send Jonas Valanciunas, First-Round Picks To Clippers For DeAndre Jordan

There are latest trade rumors mentioning the Toronto Raptors as a potential landing spot for Los Angeles Clippers big man DeAndre Jordan in midseason. The Raptors are suggested to include starting center Jonas Valanciunas and a couple of their future first-round picks in order to pull off the deal.

Toronto is thriving this season, settling in the third spot of the Eastern Conference with a 17-8 record. Only the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers are ahead of them in the standings. The team has won six of their last seven games as head coach Dwane Casey has mastered motivating his dynamic backcourt duo of DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry.

However, their last game ended the team’s six-game winning streak, bowing to the Clippers, 96-91, on the road on Monday. Jordan played big that night, scoring 14 points and hauling down 17 rebounds, including four assists, two blocks, and one steal in 33 minutes.

Valanciunas also played well in that game, perhaps better, as he produced 23 points and 15 boards in 28 minutes.

Some NBA pundits have suggested that if the Raptors want to challenge the Celtics and Cavs in the East, then they may have to change things up in the middle.

The Raptors are presently 24th in the league in rebounding and has been a “guard-oriented” squad spearheaded by both Lowry and DeRozan. Adding someone like Jordan, who is best known as a rim protector, would likely take the Raptors to the “next level,” as per Metro USA.

Los Angeles Clippers’ DeAndre Jordan (left) and Toronto Raptors’ Jonas Valanciunas. Jae C. Hong / AP Images

The report suggested that a trade package including Valanciunas and some future first-rounders might be enough to complete a successful Raptors-Clippers swap.

The Clippers have continued to struggle this season, and with their main man Blake Griffin currently out with an injury, it is not a guarantee that they can qualify for the playoffs for the seventh straight year.

Trade rumors surrounding Jordan abound since the first few weeks of the current season as Doc Rivers and company are expected to begin a rebuild after trading Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets last summer.

Aside from the Raptors, Jordan is also linked to the Cavs, Celtics, Wizards, Timberwolves, and Bucks.